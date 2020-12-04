Air Force basketball’s ongoing search for a starting lineup and bench depth will continue as the home schedule opens Saturday.
Lamar, from the Southland Conference, visits Clune Arena at 1 p.m. Saturday, where some noise will be pumped into the empty arena and the Falcons men's team may feature a new lineup.
Coach Joe Scott said an option under consideration is moving freshman Glen McClintock into the lineup at point guard and sliding A.J. Walker to a shooting guard spot.
“I want to free A.J. up,” said Scott, who is two games into his return with the program he last led 16 years ago. “He’s playing really good defense. I think he’s playing the best defense he’s played in his college career. That has to happen every game for us. … But we need his scoring. I’ve got to figure out the way to unlock that.”
McClintock was a point guard at the prep school and has a point guard’s mentality, Scott said.
That move would likely slide senior forward Ameka Akaya into a reserve role. He’s thrived in that spot before, shooting 58.8% from the field in 11 minutes per game as a sophomore.
Scott liked the defensive effort Air Force provided in a bubble event in Las Vegas as it defeated California State-Northridge 66-61 and fell to Seattle 63-45. While the defense was consistent, the offense was not. Sliding Walker, a 40% career 3-point shooter, off the point might help Air Force identify some of the “bread-and-butter scoring plays” Scott would like the team to add to its arsenal.
Another issue is the depth. Only nine players saw the floor in the two games in Las Vegas, and only seven played more than 10 minutes. Of the possible 80 minutes of playing time, Chris Joyce, Keaton Van Soelen and Walker played 78, 76 and 73, respectively. Scott doesn’t seem concerned with the load placed on those playing big minutes, even with the Mountain West season rapidly approaching with its new format of two-game series being played between teams with one off day between contests.
“Necessity is the mother of invention,” Scott noted on how he expects players will learn to get and keep themselves ready under the new format, regardless of how much they play.
And while the options off the bench remain open, Scott’s philosophy is not. He said he’ll only play players who can help the team and disagrees with the idea of “putting a guy in just to put a guy in.”