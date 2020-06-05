Air Force coach Joe Scott... with the save!
The recently hired men's basketball coach has secured his point guard. A.J. Walker told CBS Sports he will return to the Falcons in 2020-21.
Walker, who will be a junior, previously had entered the transfer portal. He had narrowed his list of potential schools to Air Force, Texas Tech, TCU and Tulsa.
But Scott, who was hired in March to replace Dave Pilipovich, scored a huge addition by convincing Walker to stick around. The point guard will the only player among the team's top five scorers to return next season. Walker's potential as an upperclassman was evident when he scored 42 points in a pair of Mountain West Conference tournament games.