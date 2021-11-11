A trio of freshmen arrived at the Air Force Academy and on Joe Scott’s basketball roster from vastly different directions, but they’ll be in the same spot in Thursday’s opener.

In the starting lineup.

“I didn’t know where Air Force was,” said Ethan Taylor, a 6-foot-5 point guard from Houston. “If you look at my Twitter (after I received an offer), I put Air Force University. That’s how little information I had about this place.”

Lucas Moerman, the 6-10 center from Colorado Springs, had been attending Air Force games for years and signed with the Falcons prior to Scott replacing coach Dave Pilipovich. That coaching change caused only a moment’s hesitation for Moerman to follow through with his plan.

“Once I heard coach Scott was coming and what kind of coach he was and how competitive he was and what he was trying to do with the team, I was like, ‘I don’t need to leave,’” said Moerman, the Doherty graduate who won’t fit in the cockpit of a smaller aircraft but hopes to one day fly C-17s. “He’s going to bring me as far as I want to go as a basketball player. He’s going to make me the best I can be, and that’s all I wanted in college.”

Then there’s Jake Heidbreder, a 6-5 basketball junkie from hoops-obsessed Indiana.

Heidbreder was attracted by, among other things, one of Scott’s key selling point – the possibility of immediate playing time.

“I’m interested in being a pilot, so obviously there’s no better place than here,” Heidbreder said. “It had everything I was looking for, so that’s why I came here.”

The Falcons will tip off the season at 12:30 p.m. (MT) Thursday against South Dakota in Sioux Falls, S.D., with these three in the lineup along with senior guard A.J. Walker and sophomore guard Joe Octave. Juniors Nikc Jackson and Camden Vander Zwaag and another freshman, Jeffrey Mills (6-4, Flower Mound, Texas), will fill out what is for now likely going to be an eight-man rotation.

Taylor will bring the ball up the floor before the Falcons run the offense that will use the four guards more or less interchangeably with Moerman providing the tallest post player the Falcons have had in years.

Constructing a lineup that is 3/5 freshmen is a calculated move for Scott. He’s done it before at Air Force, inserting Joel Gerlach, Tim Keller and A.J. Kuhl into the lineup immediately. That trio then formed the nucleus of a Mountain West championship team – the only one in program history – as seniors.

In Scott’s experience, if some of these players don’t pan out, that will be evident immediately and the team will adjust. But if they do, they’ll gain early experience and give Air Force a savvy, veteran team for years to come.

“That’s got to be the formula for us to be a successful program,” Scott said.

This freshman class isn’t limited to these four, either. Scott sees perhaps 10 “good” Division I players in this crop, with Chase Beasley (6-6, Fort Washington, Va), Beau Becker (6-7, Dallas), and Ezra McKenna (6-8, Fort Walton Beach, Fla.) among those who could see roles this season.

Scott isn’t the type of coach who asks players to accept roles, as he expects them instead to embrace the job asked of them and find a way to help the team. But prior to handing the keys to the freshmen, he allowed the team to play pickup games for months without coaches interfering. That allowed the talent pool to sort itself out and players to understand who would give the team the best chance to succeed.

“The players know who the players are,” Scott said. “If you play every day, the players know.”

With the faces and roles at least preliminarily identified, the job for Air Force is now to take all these new parts who assembled from different locales and backgrounds and point them in the same direction.

“It’s all a process,” said Taylor, laughing a little at how far he has already come since first receiving a call from an Air Force assistant and now playing for the Falcons after spending a year at the prep school. “I will say I’m doing a lot better than when I started.”