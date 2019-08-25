Lavelle Scottie said the right hand if perfectly fine, then offered a firm handshake as proof.
“See, it’s 100 percent,” Air Force basketball’s leading scorer said. “Guaranteed.”
It appears Air Force dodged a bullet, and perhaps could reap some benefits, after the 6-foot-7 senior forward broke his dominant hand in a fall while playing in late May.
A two-semester medical turnback will keep Kassady Huffman at Air Force for an extra year, brightening the women's basketball team's prospects over the next two seasons.
“It’s definitely going to improve my game,” said Scottie of playing left-handed for a few months while recovering. “Being able to open all the options going left for me. What better way to improve your game? If they can stop my right, I’m going to go left.”
Last year the Falcons were plagued by injuries early, losing by 20 points in a home exhibition against NCAA Division II Western State and limping to a 5-7 non-conference record before placing sixth in the Mountain West – its highest league finish in six years.
With a roster full of returning talent, Scottie said the focus is on finding the team’s stride before the season begins. He said he is waking up early to shoot baskets, and the team workouts are focused on conditioning and skill work.
“We’re all on the same page,” he said. “We know we’re headed and we know what we want out of this year.”
Opportunities at Air Force lead prized recruit Evan Marshall away from basketball as he reports for basic training
As a 6-foot-6 lefty with a sweet shooting stroke, Evan Marshall was a prized recruit for Air Force as he attended the prep school last year. But while there, his eyes were opened to the possibilities available at the academy away from the court. Now, he's giving up basketball to focus on those pursuits.