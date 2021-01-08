Half full or half empty – those were the two options for evaluating Air Force’s loss to Boise State on Friday night.
The Falcons played perhaps their best half of the year, taking a seven-point lead at the break on the road against perhaps the most balanced team in the conference.
Then the Broncos bulldozed by them in the second half to notch the 80-69 win for their 10th consecutive victory.
So, for a team looking for its footing under a new coaching staff, was this encouraging or more frustration?
“There’s always a disappointment in the result,” said coach Joe Scott, who noted that frustration, here in Year 1, is something the program wants to avoid. “But there’s no doubt there was a positive tonight – a new experience playing very well, getting the lead.”
Only after experiencing this consistently, putting themselves in games and playing the way he wants, does Scott feel his Falcons can then learn what it takes to finish games.
For at least half the game, Air Force showed a preview of what that might eventually look like. Chris Joyce, who scored 17 points, had the team’s first eight points. Over the Falcons’ first seven field goals, he hit four and assisted on two.
Freshman Glen McClintock, who had scored nine points in the past three games, scored a career-high 14 on 5-of-7 shooting with four rebounds and one turnover in 40 minutes.
“I’m definitely really comfortable,” said McClintock. “Every game is different and sometimes it’s harder to catch a rhythm than others. Today, I caught a rhythm pretty early.”
Air Force turned the ball over just five times in the first half and shot 61.5% while leading 13-12 on the boards. The Falcons led 40-33 at the break, the team's most points in a first half this season.
Then came the second half, where Boise State outscored Air Force 47-29 and ran away with it. The Falcons initially weathered the Broncos’ comeback, falling behind 56-47 and then closing to within 56-54. But Boise State is a team with NCAA Tournament aspirations. Air Force isn’t anywhere near that point yet in its reset under Scott.
Abu Kigab led Boise State (10-1, 6-0 Mountain West) with 25 points, while Derrick Alston Jr. scored 19.
Junior guard A.J. Walker led Air Force (3-7, 1-5) with 23, hitting 4-of-6 3s.
All of the Falcons losses had come by at least 16 points prior to this one.
This is also the third consecutive time in three Mountain West two-game series that the Falcons have improved upon the Game 1 result in the rematch.
“We’re capable of this,” Scott said, “but we have to learn to do this every game, so we get the experience of what’s required to finish those games, to produce the result that we all are looking for.”