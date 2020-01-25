Air Force Falcons head coach Dave Pilipovich wears pink shoes as part of the Coaches vs. Cancer Suits Sneakers Game Saturday, Jan. 18, 2020, in Clune Arena on the Air Force Academy in Colorado Springs, Colo. Pilipovich and his wife, Kelly, donated $1 for every person in attendance at the game to the Colorado Springs American Cancer Society’s Road to Recovery Program. (The Gazette, Christian Murdock)