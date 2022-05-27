Air Force needs just one more victory to win a Mountain West baseball title.
And it will have two chances to get it done.
The fourth-seeded Falcons received 7⅓ shutout innings from Doyle Gehring, who struck out 13 hitters in a career-best outing, in a 7-3 victory over No. 3 San Jose State on Friday night.
The victory followed an 5-2 opening-round win over No. 1 UNLV on Thursday and places Air Force in position to clinch the championship on Saturday at 6 p.m. against the winner of the Spartans and No. 2 Nevada. The Falcons would return Sunday for a second chance if they fall on Saturday, as they haven’t lost in this double-elimination tournament.
Gehring’s previous career-high in strikeouts was five before he fanned 13 with two walks on Saturday. He gave up four hits. The sophomore moved into Air Force’s rotation in late April after previously working from the bullpen. He had pitched beyond the fifth inning just once all season.
All five runs Air Force has allowed in the tournament have come in the ninth inning.
The Falcons (29-27) have never won a Mountain West title in baseball and had never qualified for the tournament in a year when the format included just four teams. They made it this year only after clinching fourth-place in the conference with a victory in the regular-season finale. Air Force was 6-21 in the tournament before this season and hadn’t played in it since 2016.
Jay Thomason went 3-for-4 and drove in two runs for Air Force and Gabriel Garcia popped a solo home run off the light pole in right field. Paul Skenes reached safely three times, drawing two walks and being hit by a pitch immediately after Garcia’s home run.
Senior Cayden Zimmerman added a pinch-hit home run in the ninth.
The Falcons scored twice in the fifth but were persistent with single runs in the third, fourth, seventh, eighth and ninth innings.