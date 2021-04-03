Even in a lopsided, streak-ending loss, Air Force baseball again managed to make its competition uncomfortable.
The Falcons fell 15-9 at Nevada on Saturday, capping a three-game series the Falcons had already captured by sweeping a doubleheader Friday.
But as it had throughout a six-game winning streak, Air Force refused to go quietly. The Falcons fell behind 13-2 through six innings before closing to within 13-9 in the eighth.
During the streak, which was Air Force’s longest winning streak in Mountain West play, it came from behind four times and won the other two after breaking ties in the eighth inning or later. On Friday it scored the go-ahead runs in both games in the ninth inning.
Paul Skenes homered Saturday and drew three walks. The freshman scored twice and drove in a pair of runs. The home run was the team-high fifth for Skenes.
Gabriel Garcia went 3 for 5 with a pair of RBIs.
Air Force (12-9, 6-6 Mountain West) travels to Fresno State for three games next weekend.
WINNING STREAK RECAP
Air Force’s six-game winning streak that was snapped Saturday matched the program’s longest since the Mountain West’s inaugural season in 2020. The Falcons also had six-game streaks in 2014, ’15 and ’16, but this was the first to come entirely against conference competition – and it was packed with late-inning heroics.
Air Force 13, San Diego State 9 (March 21)
A two-run double from freshman Paul Skenes in the eighth inning broke an 8-8 tie. Skenes went 3 for 5 with a walk, four RBIs and three runs while earning his first career win by throwing the final three innings, giving up no earned runs.
Air Force 4, UNLV 3 (March 27, Game 1)
A two-run rally in the sixth put the Falcons in front and the bullpen kept the Runnin’ Rebels scoreless over the final three innings. Christian Gamble had an RBI double to tie it and Blake Covin’s triple brought in the go-ahead run.
Air Force 10, UNLV 7 (March 27, Game 2)
Not much drama in this one, as Air Force raced to a 10-1 lead as every starter collected a hit or scored a run and starter Stevan Fairburn Jr. gave up one run and four hits in six innings in earning his third victory. UNLV did add a bit of intrigue with four runs in the ninth.
Air Force 11, UNLV 10 (March 28)
Cayden Zimmerman’s walk-off, two-run double capped a wild ninth-inning rally in which the Falcons scored six runs to overcome a 10-5 deficit. Team captain Tommy Gillman started the scoring with an RBI triple and Gabriel Garcia popped a three-run home run to finish the three-game sweep in the team’s first home series.
Air Force 2, Nevada 1 (April 2, Game 1)
Skenes hit the go-ahead home run in the top of the ninth, then pitched a scoreless frame in the bottom of the inning to earn the save. The 6-foot-6 freshman also drove in Air Force’s first run with an RBI single in the first. Skenes, the team’s catcher/closer had four hits and entered Saturday as the Falcons’ leader in Falcons in OPS (.916), runs (15), hits (27), home runs (four), RBIs (15) and saves (four).
Air Force 7, Nevada 5 (April 2, Game 2)
Gabriel Garcia’s grand slam as the Falcons trailed by a run with two outs in the ninth catapulted the Falcons into the lead. Garcia, a junior outfielder, has long shown a tendency to rise in big moments, popping a game-winning two-run home run against Navy for his first career hit as a freshman.