There’s an expectation among the Air Force baseball team that a special season might be brewing.
And this schedule won’t leave any doubt one way or the other.
The Falcons open on Friday at the Swig & Swine Classic in Charleston, S.C. against Iowa, which went 26-18 last season in a COVID-modified all-Big Ten schedule. The Hawkeyes are among the 6 Power Five opponents the Falcons will face along with preseason No. 1 Texas, Oklahoma, Kansas, Kansas State and Minnesota.
Opponents Army, California Baptist and Oral Roberts played in NCAA regionals last year, and Abilene Christian went 36-21.
“It’s like murderer’s row every week,” said coach Mike Kazlausky, whose team went 26-22 last season against a schedule ranked sixth nationally in difficulty.
Air Force will play 35 games away from home and 21 at Falcon Field.
“We take our fight to the enemy,” said Kazlausky, a 1991 Air Force graduate who has guided the Falcons to .500 or better records in four of the past five full seasons after the team had gone without a winning mark since 1995. “We don’t fight wars on our home soil. We’ve got to teach these kids how to compete and win and fight on the road.”
Kazlausky said the differentiating factor for this team is its depth on the mound. Paul Skenes, a once-in-a-generation talent, will front a rotation that currently includes Rob Martin and Seungmin Shim to round out the weekend starters. Ryan Stohr will also draw starts, while Doyle Gehring will take the closer’s role and the bullpen will be stocked with arms like Nathan Price (a Freshman All-American in 2019 who has a 3.70 ERA in 87 ⅔ innings) and Jason Shuger (a Lewis-Palmer graduate who has drawn nine career starts).
Paul Skenes witnessed Shohei Ohtani's home debut at 15, now he's pursuing the same path as the AL MVP
“This team is really, really good,” Skenes said. “We have a lot of depth in the lineup and a lot of depth on the mound. I’m really excited. Our scrimmages have been really good – fun to play in, fun to watch. I’m looking forward to our nonconference games to see how we really are.
“I just want to see us win, go to a regional, super regional and Omaha, ultimately.”
Catcher Brayden Altorfer – one of the team’s four three-year starters along with Blake Covin, Gabriel Garcia, Cayden Zimmerman – echoed that enthusiasm.
“Oh, (the excitement is) through the roof right now,” Altorfer said. “I can’t wait. We’ve been playing against each other for so long, I can’t wait to go out there and smash other teams.”
KEY PLAYERS TO WATCH
Paul Skenes, P/C
On the Golden Spikes Award Watch list and listed as the No. 2 college prospect for the 2023 draft, Skenes hit .410 with a team-high 11 home runs last year while throwing 100 mph as a closer with 11 saves. He’ll be the team’s Friday starter, DH on Saturday and catch on Sunday.
Brayden Altorfer, C
The senior catcher and pro prospect hit .333/.437/.627 last year, tying Skenes with a team-high 43 RBIs.
Gabriel Garcia, RF
A three-year starter, the senior holds career marks of .317/.381/.509 in 82 games (265 at-bats). He collected 24 extra-base hits last year with 37 RBIs in 48 games.
Cayden Zimmerman, IF/OF
Another three-year starter, Zimmerman has hit .297/.355/.422 in 43 games (192 at-bats).
Rob Martin, RHP
The Saturday starter, Martin returns to a starting role after serving in a late-inning setup role last year. He posted a 3.62 ERA with 36 strikeouts in 37 ⅓ innings.
Seungmin Shim, LHP
The sophomore from San Jose, Calif., didn’t play last year because of partial Tommy John surgery, but coaches and teammates are high on the Korean-born, 6-foot-4, trilingual (English, Korean, Spanish) lefty who will start on Sundays.