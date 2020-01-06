The more Chick-fil-A is served late Tuesday night, the better things might be for Air Force basketball.
The Falcons host Mountain West preseason favorite Utah State in a 9 p.m. game on ESPN2, and the academy is throwing the weight of its Pack the House Night promotion behind its efforts to put cadets in the stands.
Cadets will be given extra study time after class (Tuesday marks the beginning of the semester) to clear their evening. Chick-fil-A will be served, there will be a student section sign competition, a tug-of-war battle will be held at halftime and a DJ will be there to provide music.
There has been no announcement about a late start to the day Wednesday, but if history repeats itself that could be a determination made during or after the game.
Repeating a night of fond memories is the general goal. On Jan. 16, 2019, the Falcons hosted UNLV in a nationally televised 9 p.m. game and the cadets filled the north end of Clune Arena. The energy spread to the floor, where Air Force blasted the Runnin’ Rebels 106-88.
“Tremendously different,” coach Dave Pilipovich said when asked how large crowds transform Clune Arena. “It’s so loud. It gives you that extra juice. Our players feel it, everybody feels it. I think our opponents feel it, too, down in that corner because (the cadets are) harping on them. It’s a great place when that happens.”
Air Force (7-8, 1-2 Mountain West) could use that extra push in this one. The Aggies (13-4, 2-2) were a unanimous pick to win the Mountain West. They feature the reining conference Player of the Year Sam Merrill (17.7 ppg; 40% from 3-point range) and the returning Freshman/Defensive Player of the Year in 7-foot center Neemias Queta.
“You pick your poison,” Pilipovich said in defending Merrill on the perimeter or collapsing the defense in the paint on Queta, who injured a knee this past summer but seems to be fully back after scoring 15 points with 14 rebounds in a 77-68 loss to San Diego State on Saturday.
The Aggies began the season ranked No. 17 and climbed to No. 15 before suffering an early 81-73 loss at St. Mary’s without Queta. They then fell 68-64 to BYU on Dec. 14. They’ve lost two straight in league play, with the losses coming to UNLV and San Diego State — teams that are a combined 7-0 in the conference.
Utah State leads the nation in free throws made (299), ranks second in rebounds (713) and is third in assists (285). It beat Florida on Dec. 21 and is ranked No. 73 in the NCAA’s NET power rankings. Air Force hasn’t beaten a team in the top 150.
Air Force has won two of the last three games in the series at Clune Arena, and comes armed with — statistically — one of the best four shooting teams in academy history.
The number of cadets who show up to claim sandwiches and take in the game could be the difference.
“They surely helped us,” Pilipovich said when thinking back to the 2019 victory over UNLV. “Hopefully we’ll get our cadets down (Tuesday) as well.”