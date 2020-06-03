Some were honored for what likely would have been as Air Force recognized top performers from a shortened year of athletics. Seniors T.J. Fumagalli of women’s tennis and Michael Rhoads of men’s track and field earned overall MVP honors for 2019-20.
Rhoads’ record-setting Air Force career was halted by coronavirus cancellations, but the three-time All-American was set to qualify for the NCAA indoor championship for the fourth time. He holds the academy record in the indoor 800-meter, outdoor 800, sprint medley relay and 4x400 relay.
Fumagalli left her name all over the record books as well. She is the winningest player in program history with 228 combined wins. She became the program’s first Mountain West Women’s Player of the Year as well as the first to be nationally ranked in doubles, win an ITA Mountain Region doubles title, secure a fall national championship berth, and earn a national ranking in both singles and doubles.
Inside linebacker Kyle Johnson, who graduated with a 3.93 grade-point average and was ranked 14th in his class for academics, earned the Scholar-Athlete Award. He was second on the team in total tackles this season with 82.
Former Palmer Ridge quarterback Isaiah Sanders took home the Athletic Leadership Award, building a 3.86 GPA while staying active in the community and setting the school record for most carries in a game (44, Utah State, 2017).
Men’s basketball player Lavelle Scottie earned the Outstanding Athletic Achievement Award. He finished his career with 1,546 points, good for fourth in program history. Fencer Leanne Singleton-Comfort, a four-time NCAA qualifier and three-time All-American, won the Athletic Excellence Award.
Individual sport MVPs:
Women’s cross country: Teri Brady
Men’s cross country: Justin Weber
Football (offense): Scott Hattok
Football (defense): Kyle Johnson
Football (lineman/special teams): Jake Koehnke
Golf: Joseph Crisostomo
Women’s soccer: Lexi Romero
Men’s soccer: Nick Blessing
Volleyball: Andi Ahlers
Women’s basketball: Kaelin Immel
Men’s basketball: Lavelle Scottie
Boxing: Devon Smith
Women’s fencing: Leanne Singleton-Comfort
Men’s fencing: Nestor Levin
Women’s gymnastics: Anna Salamone
Men’s gymnastics: Zach Polen
Women’s swimming: Heidi Schellin
Men’s swimming: Zach Nelson
Diving: Cole Armagost
Wrestling: Randy Meneweather
Lacrosse: Braden Host
Women’s tennis: T.J. Fumagalli
Men’s tennis: Mack Galvin
Women’s track and field: Maria Mettler
Men’s track and field: Michael Rhoads