TJ Fumagalli

Air Force women’s tennis player TJ Fumagalli finished her career as the program’s all-time leader in victories.

 Courtesy of AIR FORCE ATHLETICS

Some were honored for what likely would have been as Air Force recognized top performers from a shortened year of athletics. Seniors T.J. Fumagalli of women’s tennis and Michael Rhoads of men’s track and field earned overall MVP honors for 2019-20.

Rhoads’ record-setting Air Force career was halted by coronavirus cancellations, but the three-time All-American was set to qualify for the NCAA indoor championship for the fourth time. He holds the academy record in the indoor 800-meter, outdoor 800, sprint medley relay and 4x400 relay.

Fumagalli left her name all over the record books as well. She is the winningest player in program history with 228 combined wins. She became the program’s first Mountain West Women’s Player of the Year as well as the first to be nationally ranked in doubles, win an ITA Mountain Region doubles title, secure a fall national championship berth, and earn a national ranking in both singles and doubles.

Inside linebacker Kyle Johnson, who graduated with a 3.93 grade-point average and was ranked 14th in his class for academics, earned the Scholar-Athlete Award. He was second on the team in total tackles this season with 82.

Former Palmer Ridge quarterback Isaiah Sanders took home the Athletic Leadership Award, building a 3.86 GPA while staying active in the community and setting the school record for most carries in a game (44, Utah State, 2017).

Men’s basketball player Lavelle Scottie earned the Outstanding Athletic Achievement Award. He finished his career with 1,546 points, good for fourth in program history. Fencer Leanne Singleton-Comfort, a four-time NCAA qualifier and three-time All-American, won the Athletic Excellence Award.

Individual sport MVPs:

Women’s cross country: Teri Brady

Men’s cross country: Justin Weber

Football: Mosese Fifita

Football (offense): Scott Hattok

Football (defense): Kyle Johnson

Football (lineman/special teams): Jake Koehnke

Golf: Joseph Crisostomo

Women’s soccer: Lexi Romero

Men’s soccer: Nick Blessing

Volleyball: Andi Ahlers

Water polo: Campbell Harris

Women’s basketball: Kaelin Immel

Men’s basketball: Lavelle Scottie

Boxing: Devon Smith

Women’s fencing: Leanne Singleton-Comfort

Men’s fencing: Nestor Levin

Women’s gymnastics: Anna Salamone

Men’s gymnastics: Zach Polen

Hockey: Alex Schilling

Rifle: Peter Fiori

Women’s swimming: Heidi Schellin

Men’s swimming: Zach Nelson

Diving: Cole Armagost

Wrestling: Randy Meneweather

Baseball: Ashton Easley

Lacrosse: Braden Host

Women’s tennis: T.J. Fumagalli

Men’s tennis: Mack Galvin

Women’s track and field: Maria Mettler

Men’s track and field: Michael Rhoads

