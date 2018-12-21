Air Force is not at risk of again shuttering athletic competition if a government shutdown occurs.
The Department of Defense was funded for the fiscal year, which runs through Sept. 2019, and the Air Force Academy and its athletics would be covered under that financial umbrella.
This was the first time in a decade the DoD was fully funded for the year. That wasn't the case in Jan. 2018, when a shutdown led to the cancellation of multiple events.
The funding eliminates the possibility of Air Force pulling out of Saturday's men's basketball game at No. 4 Michigan. Last year the men's and women's basketball team each lost games because of the shutdown, the women's cancellation coming even though the team had already traveled to Fresno State in preparation for its game.