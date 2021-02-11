Air Force allowed a limited number of spectators into Clune Arena for the first time on Thursday.
“In consultation with USAFA public health professionals, we are allowing a limited number of cadets and player guests (family) for intercollegiate home events,” the academy said in a statement. “USAFA and all intercollegiate athletic events remain closed to the public.”
Cadets were spread around the arena for a 69-63 loss to Fresno State, with estimates putting it close to the max 75 allotment for cadets. Around 100 spectators in total were able to attend.
“So grateful to be able to be at the game tonight,” Lisa Joyce, mother of Air Force senior Chris Joyce, wrote on Twitter.
The only time this season prior to Thursday that spectators were allowed at an Air Force home game came in the football opener against Navy when cadets were in the stands at Falcon Stadium.