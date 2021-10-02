Air Force is sticking with the Mountain West, but the issues that threatened that union this past week remain.
This was among the messages conveyed by Falcons athletic director Nathan Pine in a radio interview Saturday with 740 AM KVOR’s Jim Arthur, the academy’s football and radio play-by-play announcer.
The interview marked Pine’s first public comments since reports surfaced that Air Force along with Boise State, Colorado State and San Diego State were being courted by the American Athletic Conference. Reports indicated the Aztecs and Broncos dropped from the discussions first, then the Falcons and Rams followed on Friday.
“At the end of this evaluation, there wasn’t a consensus among the four about an opportunity ahead of us,” Pine told Arthur. “A move with less than four wasn’t going to create a significant competitive gap between the Mountain West and the AAC, and that was a very important piece of the consideration. Make no mistake, there’s better resources in the American. There’s better exposure. But ultimately, it didn’t meet all of our needs, and therefore the timing just wasn’t right.
“The elephant room is going to continue until the Mountain West can eliminate the financial gap between itself and its nearest competitor, the American. There’s always going to be a risk of instability until we get that done.”
How would that gap be eliminated? First, the AAC now faces the probability of ESPN reworking its television contract. The AAC currently has a deal that pays roughly double per school than that of the Mountain West – around $6 million vs. $3 million.
The Mountain West will consider expansion, Pine said, but the athletic director didn’t offer any specific options. Arthur asked about the possibility of Air Force pursuing an independent route, and Pine said he wouldn’t categorically deny the potential but noted it would come with major complications. The focus now, he said, is building the Mountain West into the strongest possible conference outside the Power Five. Solidifying that position would open additional revenue through New Years Six bowl games and potentially through the College Football Playoff, particularly if it expands in the near future.
“At the end of the day, we need a collective strategy for the Mountain West, and that lies with our commissioner,” Pine said. “I can’t speak for him and tell you, but I think it’s a question that our membership wants to know.
“I think that there are ideas out there. I don’t think we have complete consensus on exactly what that step is, and that’s where we’ll look to our commissioner to organize thoughts and really put together that big-picture strategy that’s going to move our conference forward.”