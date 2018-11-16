Air Force (4-6, 2-4 Mountain West) visits Wyoming (4-6, 2-4) at 2 p.m. Saturday on ESPNEWS and KVOR AM 740
SUBPLOTS WE’LL WATCH
Wyoming’s new quarterback
Wyoming has transformed into something – statistically, at least – a lot closer to Air Force in recent weeks. With red-shirt freshman quarterback Sean Chambers, touted for his dual-threat abilities as a recruit, taking over, the Cowboys have seen their passing attempts plummet over the past four games while their rushing yardage has climbed. Last week they ran for 424 yards in a victory over San Jose State while attempting just eight passes. Air Force had similar numbers, with 478 rushing yards and six passing attempts in a victory on the same day. Chambers, who made his debut three weeks ago, has posted three consecutive 100-yard rushing games while completing 14 of 23 passes for three touchdowns. Air Force is well-versed in playing strong running games, having seen top-25 attacks from Army, Navy, Florida Atlantic, UNLV and Utah State.
Next man up. Again.
With senior Andrew Smith missing practice time with an undisclosed injury, it looks like Air Force might again need to make a change at slot receiver (senior Ronald Cleveland had occupied the spot for the first six before an apparent torn ACL). The next options would appear to be senior Garrett Amy or freshman Brandon Lewis. Lewis has five catches for 100 yards and has led the slot receivers in receptions since Cleveland’s injury. Lewis would be the first freshman to start on offense for the Falcons since receiver Jalen Robinette and quarterback Nate Romine in 2013.
Always a tough place
Air Force is 11-13-2 in Laramie. The Falcons lost there in 2002 when they were ranked 19th and were 6-1 – the only loss coming the week before to No. 7 Notre Dame. Wyoming won just two games that year. Air Force also lost there in 2014 during a 10-3 season, when the Cowboys again won just two games. Over the past eight trips to Memorial Stadium, the teams are tied 4-4 with Wyoming outscoring the guests by a total of four points. Point is, close games can always be expected there. And with the teams entering this year with identical records and battling for bowl eligibility, this wouldn’t figure to be any different.
NUMBERS
2
Consecutive weeks that Air Force will face a team with an identical record. The Falcons and New Mexico both entered last week at 3-6, 1-4 Mountain West. Air Force and Wyoming are both 4-6, 2-4.
2
Consecutive weeks that Air Force will face a team that has won 4 of the past 5 meetings in the series. The Falcons beat the Lobos 42-24 last week.
2
Career games started and completed for Air Force sophomore Donald Hammond III and Wyoming’s Sean Chambers, the probable starting quarterbacks Saturday. Their teams are 2-0 in those starts and 2-6 in all other games.
145.8
Per-game rushing average for Wyoming’s Nico Evans, good for second in the nation. Air Force coach Troy Calhoun compared the senior to former Oklahoma and Dallas Cowboys running back DeMarco Murray.
210
Consecutive Air Force games called by radio play-by-play announcer Jim Arthur, who will miss Saturday’s game as he was assigned to a three-game basketball road trip to The Bahamas. Ryan Kaufman will fill in for Arthur on the broadcast on KVOR AM 740.
QUOTABLE
“I know it’s going to be cold. They might not be the biggest fans of Air Force football. I think it will be a fun experience. I kind of like more of a hostile environment.”
CHRISTOPHER MITCHELL, Air Force junior center on the environment he expects at Wyoming