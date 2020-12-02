Containing Utah State’s dangerous return man
Utah State’s Savon Scarver has six career kickoff returns for touchdowns, putting him one shy of tying the Mountain West and NCAA record. Air Force coach Troy Calhoun noted Scarver’s top-end speed, but also says he runs with strength. So he’s not only tough to catch in space, but he can power through arm tackles. The Falcons have already been burned this year on a kickoff return as Boise State’s Avery Williams — also a celebrated returner with eight career return touchdowns (not all on kickoffs) — went 88 yards for a score Oct. 31. The Falcons were able to take Scarver out of the game last year by kicking off out of the end zone last year at Falcon Stadium. That will be the hope again Thursday, but isn’t always possible.
Utah State’s elusive quarterback
Sophomore Andrew Peasley completed 14 of 21 passes for 239 yards and three touchdowns in his first start last week, a 41-27 victory over New Mexico. What likely concerns Air Force more is that he ran 14 times for 142 yards, including a long of 62 yards. His mobility is well-known by the Falcons, who tracked Peasley as a recruit as a potential triple-option quarterback. Traditionally, Air Force has contended well with quarterbacks who can run or throw, but those who can do both have caused the most headaches, such as Wyoming's Josh Allen or Utah State’s Chuckie Keeton — another former Falcons recruit for the Aggies who accounted for five touchdowns against Air Force in 2013.
Air Force’s availability
There’s a chance the Falcons could have tailback Kadin Remsberg on Thursday night after he missed the past two games with a chest/collarbone injury, but that’s not a certainty. This year, with closed practices and the Falcons' preference to not discuss injuries or player availability due to COVID-19 cases or contact tracing, each game has brought surprises. The depth chart lists Brad Roberts as the starting fullback but includes Timothy Jackson (who has missed the past two games) as the No. 3 option. Sources indicated tight end Kyle Patterson would not have been available last week in a game against Colorado State that was canceled, but there is no word on his status Thursday. Expect some pregame lineup shuffling, as has been the 2020 norm.