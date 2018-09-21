Odds and ends to prepare you for Air Force’s Mountain West opener at Utah State at 8:15 p.m. Saturday on ESPN2 (and KVOR 740 AM)
SUBPLOTS WE’ll WATCH
Can Air Force move the chains?
In its thrilling 38-35 victory over Utah State in last year’s finale, Air Force picked up 28 first downs. In two games this year — including a shutout of FCS Stony Brook — the Falcons have a total of 30 first downs.
Everything in the triple-option offense becomes more dangerous as drives are sustained, but that only happens with first downs. As the Falcons continue to try new backfield combinations, the primary goal is to see which group can most efficiently move the chains.
We’ll see if such a group emerges in Logan.
Can Air Force limit big plays?
Utah State’s offense has produced 16 plays of 20-plus yards this year (eight running, eight passing), with four of those going for touchdowns. This explosive team is likely to find some openings again, but the key for Air Force will be limiting the damage with open-field tackling in the secondary.
Safeties Jeremy Fejedelem and Garrett Kauppila are among Air Force’s most dependable tacklers, but they’ll need to be on top of their game. This was a problem for the Falcons at Florida Atlantic, as the Owls had three touchdowns that covered at least 26 yards.
Any new wrinkles?
Air Force has had an extra week to prepare for this game, so it will be interesting to see if the team — having lost four of five vs. FBS competition — makes noticeable adjustments. It could be in the defensive alignment, the offensive play calling or personnel, but don’t expect the Falcons and their veteran coaching staff to continue doing the same thing and expecting a different result. Also, don’t be surprised if the Falcons try something out of the ordinary (an onside kick, fake punt, receiver pass, etc.) to try to inject some energy into the game.
BY THE NUMBERS
Forced turnovers for Utah State, ninth best in the nation.
13
Victories in 19 Mountain West openers for Air Force.
22
FBS coaches who are leading their alma mater. Two of them, Air Force’s Troy Calhoun and Utah State’s Matt Wells, will square off in this one.
133
Points Utah State has scored in its past two games. Air Force has scored 136 in its last six games.
310
Average Air Force rushing yards in its past three games against Utah State, all victories.
QUOTABLE
“He’s probably thinking right now that he couldn’t be doing that at a better time for future employment in another league.”
TROY CALHOUN, Air Force coach on the perfect start to the season for Utah State placekicker Dominik Eberle (including 3 for 3 on attempts of 50-plus yards) given the chaos at that position in the NFL to open the season.