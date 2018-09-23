Recapping Air Force’s 42-32 loss at Utah State on Saturday night.
AIR FORCE PLAYER OF THE GAME
Kade Remsberg, sophomore tailback
Making his first career start after previously seeing only spot action, Remsberg ran 17 times for 94 yards and a touchdown. His longest run covered 15 yards, but the most impressive was a 5-yard gain after juking a defender on a third-and-4 play in Air Force territory.
TURNING POINT
Air Force had all the momentum, having turned a 35-14 deficit into a 35-32 hole, when Utah State’s Gerold Bright broke free for a 70-yard score with 6:52 remaining.
SUBPLOTS WE WATCHED
Can Air Force move the chains?
The Falcons were successful in putting together long drives. A week after having just one drive of 10 or more plays at Florida Atlantic, the offense produced six such drives at Utah State. The first four resulted in points, with the final two ultimately stalling as the Falcons didn’t quite finish off a comeback. They rushed for 323 yards. This is a formula that will be successful more often than not.
Can Air Force limit big plays?
This was the biggest challenge heading into Saturday and ultimately what cost them the most. Gerold Bright’s 70-yard touchdown burst in the fourth quarter was the backbreaker, but it was hardly unique. Utah State had eight other plays of 15 or more yards, including a 43-yard touchdown pass.
Any new wrinkles?
Air Force changed some of its personnel out of the bye week, with Tre’ Bugg starting at cornerback, Kade Remsberg at tailback and Parker Ferguson and Nolan Laufenberg drawing their first starts on the offensive line. All are sophomores. Blake Daley also drew his first start as an injury replacement at linebacker. But in terms of approach on both sides, there wasn’t much that stood out as drastically different.
BY THE NUMBERS
2 Turnovers forced by Air Force. The Falcons had been 16-1 over the past three years when forcing at least two turnovers.
4 Scoring drives from Utah State that were completed in fewer than 45 seconds.
14 Tackles for Air Force safety Jeremy Fejedelem, the most for a Falcons defensive back in six years.
65 Penalty yards on seven flags for Air Force in the loss.
107 Offensive plays run by Air Force, shattering the previous record of 98 (reached twice).