6
Air Force’s scoring advantage in eight meetings vs. Utah State, outscoring the Aggies by the slim margin of 237-231. The Falcons hold a 5-3 advantage in the series.
7
Points scored and first downs gained by Utah State in a thrashing at hands of Air Force last year, as the Falcons possessed the ball for 30 minutes longer than the Aggies and outgained them 472-128 in a 31-7 victory.
35.2
Points Utah State had averaged in the team’s previous six meetings as conference opponents prior to last year.
9
This will be Air Force’s ninth Thursday night game in program history. It is 5-3 in those games.
16
Air Force’s national rank in scoring defense (18.2 points per game allowed). It is No. 18 in total defense (324.5 yards per game).
68
Freshmen (46) and sophomores (22) among the 98 players on Utah State’s roster, making them the seventh-youngest team in the nation according to the school's sports information department.