Odds and ends to prepare you for Air Force's game at UNLV at 8 p.m. Friday on CBS Sports Network and KVOR 740 AM.
SUBPLOTS WE’LL WATCH
What direction will Air Force go at punter?
Junior Charlie Scott was pulled midway through the game last week after blocking a punt, prompting Air Force to finish the game with Jake Koehnke handling all kicking responsibilities (which in itself was a crazy turn of events, as Koehnke began the season as backup punter and placekicker, and this game was played just a few miles from his hometown). But what do they do now? Scott has battled inconsistency through his two seasons as the punter, but has had just enough big boots to keep the job. Does Koehnke stick with double duty, which Air Force has done in the past at times with Will Conant and Luke Strebel? We’ll find out Friday, and we’ll see how it works.
Time to get Saucier?
Joseph Saucier has quietly emerged as one of Air Force’s top big-play weapons. He returned a free kick 66 yards at San Diego State, he scored on a 48-yard run against Navy and had a 31-yard gain in the opener. That accounts for one third of the Falcons’ plays of any kind that have gone for more than 30 yards – and that includes interception, punt and kickoff returns – and yet Saucier has touched the ball on just 4.7 percent of Air Force’s offensive plays. Even if it remains as Kade Remsberg’s backup, there could still be ample opportunities to get the junior involved.
Can Thomas get traction?
UNLV’s best shot in this game is to have tailback Lexington Thomas open a few big runs. He certainly has the track record, busting off nine runs in his career of at least 55 yards – including a 71-yarder at USC earlier this year and a 55-yard touchdown at Air Force last season. As good as the Falcons have been at the down-by-down stuffing of the run this year, they have seen some pop. Florida Atlantic’s Devin Singletary scored from 36 yards against them and Utah State notched the decisive blow with a 70-yard sprint from Gerold Bright.
BY THE NUMBERS
14
Consecutive games against FBS competition in which Air Force has trailed by at least seven points at one point.
6.35
UNLV’s rushing yards per attempt in its first four games.
2.63
UNLV’s yards per attempt on the ground over the past two games without quarterback Armani Rogers.
135
Passing yards in the fourth quarter last week for UNLV’s Max Gilliam. Granted, it was in a game that was out of hand, but it was more passing yardage than the Rebels had posted in any of their five full games prior to that.
401
Rushing yards for Air Force against UNLV last season in a 34-30 victory.
QUOTABLE
“You can go out there and look like a clown if you don’t have your head right.”
DAILEN SUTTON, Air Force cornerback on the need to ignore the Falcons status as a 10-point favorite Friday