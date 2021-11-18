1
Air Force’s rank in Mountain West in total defense (287.5) and Nevada’s scoring offense (34.9 points per game).
4
Victories in four true road games for Air Force. The last time the Falcons went unbeaten in road games was 1992 when they beat Wyoming, UTEP, San Diego State and Army. They also started 4-0 in 2008 before falling to No. 15 TCU in the final road game.
7
Offensive line combinations that have started for Air Force in 10 games this season. The same five players haven’t started together in consecutive games three times, but never in three consecutive games.
16.2
Punt return average for Nevada’s Romeo Doubs (nine returns for 146 yards), best in the Mountain West.
93
Yards needed by Air Force fullback Brad Roberts to enter Air Force’s top-10 all-time single-season rushing list.
376.6
Average rushing yards for Air Force in five meetings with Nevada dating back to 2012, which includes a 550-yard effort in 2017 when AFA had three 100-yard rushers. The Falcons, however put up the lowest total in the series – 154 yards – in the most recent meeting in 2018.
448
Passing yards Air Force gave up to Utah State in a 49-45 loss. The Aggies are the only team the Falcons have faced this year who average more than 300 passing yards per game (315.2). Nevada averages 373.7.