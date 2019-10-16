Time of possession
Eating clock goes hand-in-hand with running the ball well, but that kind of pick-up-first-downs-and-keep-the-clock-running approach would seem particularly vital to keep Hawaii’s explosive passing game off the field. The Rainbow Warriors have the Mountain West’s top scoring offense (37 points per game) and have put up 91 over the past two games at Nevada (in a 54-3 victory) and Boise State. Air Force’s defense has been solid against strong passing games for Colorado, Boise State and San Jose State, but the most effective approach would be to limit possessions.
Reinforcements arriving?
Air Force had multiple players back on the practice field this week at least in a limited capacity. Safety Jeremy Fejedelem, cornerback Milton (Tre’) Bugg, defensive linemen Kaleb Nunez and Jared Bair as well as backup quarterback Isaiah Sanders all appeared to at least be on the verge of contributing. This could prove to be a major factor for an Air Force team that has been forced to improvise lineups – particularly in the secondary and line on defense and the offensive line.
Bulletin board material
Hawaii coach Nick Rolovich possesses one of the biggest personalities in the conference. He has brought Elvis and Britney Spears impersonators to media days in Las Vegas and this year hired a fortune teller. His sense of humor can certainly rub some the wrong way, and this week he tweeted about his respect for the military and invited those with ties to Army and Navy to come to the game. Some of that say-what’s-on-your-mind approach trickles down to players. This week receiver Melquise Stovall noted an advantage he felt Hawaii has over Air Force. “We’re a lot faster them,” Stovall said. “We’re a lot looser than them in the hips and we’re able to run our routes off of stiffer guys.” It will be interesting to see if Air Force noticed the comments and will react on the field.