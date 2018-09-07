Air Force (1-0) visits Florida Atlantic (0-1), a Conference-USA member, on Saturday at noon MDT.
Pouring on more Saucier?
Shouldn’t the cliché about football’s biggest improvements coming between Week 1 and Week 2 be particularly true for Air Force tailback Joseph Saucier?
Saucier was ineligible each of the past two years, so the junior’s last true game experience came while at the Air Force prep school.
He drew the start in the opener and carried 10 times for 71 yards — losing a fumble. Expect to see a larger dosage of Saucier in his second start.
Humid nature
High temperatures should reach about 90 degrees on Saturday afternoon, with 75 percent humidity.
This will obviously be different for Air Force players who have practiced and played in considerably cooler temperatures in Colorado Springs. A focus throughout the week has been placed on hydration to prevent cramping, but there’s still a chance it could happen and force key players off the field at critical points.
Motor runnin’?
Devin “Motor” Singletary is being hyped as a Heisman Trophy candidate, with a billboard on Interstate 95 trumpeting his cause.
He ran for 1,920 yards and 32 touchdowns last year for Florida Atlantic.
Air Force was horrendous against the run last year, and while it looked much-improved in the opener against Stony Brook (giving up 30 yards on 30 carries), this will be a telling week as Singletary could be the best back it sees all season.