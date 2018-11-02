Air Force (3-5) visits Army (6-2) on Saturday at 10 a.m. MT.
SUBPLOTS WE’LL WATCH
Air Force’s quarterback situation
This is easily the biggest game left on the schedule for the Falcons, providing a chance to clinch the coveted Commander-in-Chief’s trophy and keep bowl hopes realistic. All three quarterbacks appear to be healthy and available, so how the spot is handled will be telling. Isaiah Sanders took first-team reps Monday through Wednesday, so it certainly looks like his spot. But the last time all three were available, Donald Hammond III drew the start. Was Sanders good enough against UNLV and Boise State to leapfrog the sophomore? The Falcons will show their hand not only by who runs out for the first series, but if they show a quick hook should the starter run into trouble.
Involvement of the tailbacks
From 2013-16, Air Force’s starting tailback averaged 17 carries for 131 yards against Army. Those were all Falcons victories. Last year, starter Tim McVey ran 10 times for 39 yards and Air Force was shut out. The tailback position, so long used as a workhorse in the Falcons’ version of the triple option, has gone quiet recently. Last week no tailback ran the ball until late in the second half. With weapons like Joseph Saucier and Kade Remsberg at their disposal, it would seem reasonable for Air Force to try to involve them as much as possible. Maybe this week, given the past success, it will happen.
Army in the air
Army didn’t bother throwing a pass against Air Force last year. There was no need. The Black Knights were never forced to punt and controlled the ball with their rushing offense. This year, with Air Force’s run defense vastly improved, it would seem Kelvin Hopkins Jr. will be asked to make plays on occasion with his arm. He’s been effective so far this year, hitting 34-of-64 passes with six touchdowns. Army has passed for 731 yards in eight games after throwing for just 361 in 13 games a year ago. Air Force has been stout on the ground, but less so against the pass. If they find themselves in the same position they often leave their opponents — exposed because they are selling out to stop the run — a backbreaking deep ball could result.
NUMBERS
1
Army’s national rank in converting fourth downs, making it on 26-of-29 (90 percent) attempts.
1
Air Force’s national rank in attempting fourth downs (30). It has made it 19 times, trailing only Army in that category.
3
Consecutive seasons Army has reached bowl eligibility, having already reached six victories this year. It had reached just three bowl games since 1985 prior to that run.
3
Victories needed for Air Force to reach bowl eligibility, with games vs. New Mexico, at Wyoming and vs. Colorado State remaining on the schedule. A miss would mark just the third time in 12 years under coach Troy Calhoun.
100
Percent chance the Commander-in-Chief’s trophy resides at the campus of Saturday’s winner. Air Force wins it with a victory. Army is assured of at least retaining it with a victory.
QUOTABLE
“It’s a big game because it’s a historical game. It’s bigger than just my senior class or just this year’s game. It’s something that’s been going on long before me and will go on long after me.”
MARCUS BENNETT, Air Force senior receiver