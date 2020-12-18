1
Point separating Air Force and Army over their past four meetings, with the Black Knights outscoring the Falcons 63-62. Each team has two wins over that span.
5.1
Average yards per play for Air Force over the past three meetings with Army, well below the 5.8 yards per play the team averaged as a whole during those three seasons.
6
Teams have visited Army’s Michie Stadium this year. Four failed to score at least 10 points, and two (Middle Tennessee State and Navy) were shut out.
10
Victories for Air Force, against no losses, when wearing special uniforms as part of the Airpower Legacy Series. For the second time this season the Falcons will wear uniforms inspired by the Tuskegee Airmen. They defeated Navy 40-7 on Oct. 3 while sporting the special uniforms.
20
Titles in the series for the Commander-in-Chief’s trophy for Air Force. Navy is second with 15. Army has seven.
26
Wins for Air Force in the past 31 games against Army. The Falcons lead the series 37-16-1.
48
Passing yards per game for Army, the lowest in the nation by 31 yards. Air Force is second from the bottom, with Navy third to last.
79
The completion percentage for Air Force sophomore quarterback Haaziq Daniels over his past two games. The New Jersey native is 11-of-14 passing in those games for 193 yards. The Falcons are 2-0 in those games and outscored their opponents 63-7.
90
National rank (according to the Jeff Sagarin ratings) of the top team defeated by Air Force or Army this season, belonging to the Georgia Southern squad the Black Knights defeated 28-27 at home on Nov. 21. The average ranking for the eight teams Army has defeated is 151. The average for the three teams Air Force has defeated is 112. Army and Air Force have played four teams ranked in the top 75 and lost all four.