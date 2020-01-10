WEST POINT, N.Y. • Air Force and Army skated to a 3-3 overtime in an Atlantic Hockey Association game Friday, at Tate Rink.
The last three games between Air Force and Army have ended in a tie. Air Force extended its unbeaten streak to six games (3-0-3) against the Black Knights.
Army earned the extra point in the standings with a goal in the ninth round of the shootout.
Late in the first period, Army’s John Keranen took a backhand shot from the slot that hit the skate of a Falcon defenseman. The puck went right to Brett Abdelnour on the post and his shot slid under the pads of Alex Schilling and trickled over the goal line for a 1-0 Black Knight lead at 18:45.
In the second, Air Force freshman Luke Manning tied the score at 9:36.
Manning ran down a loose puck in the neutral zone and beat two Army players off the wall.
He then skated in uncontested and netted his third of the season.
Two minutes later, Shawn Knowlton drew a penalty and the Falcons capitalized.
Brandon Koch’s shot from the top of the left circle was going wide of the net, but it hit a defenseman’s skate and went into the net at 11:41.