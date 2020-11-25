Air Force will again have a chance to capture the Commander-in-Chief’s trophy.
The Falcons will play at Army at 1 p.m. Dec. 19 on CBS Sports Network, making up the game that was postponed in early November. The decision was announced Wednesday, hours after Air Force lost a game from its schedule when Colorado State canceled a Thanksgiving Day contest at Falcon Stadium after positive COVID-19 tests within the program.
“A big shoutout and thank you to (Army athletic director Mike Buddie) for his commitment to helping make sure this game will happen in 2020 in spite of COVID and all of its challenges!” Air Force athletic director Nathan Pine tweeted.
Air Force and Army explored the option of playing this weekend when that opening was created on the schedule, but Pine on Twitter noted that air travel and hotels were not possible on late notice because of the holiday.
Army (7-2) is off until Dec. 12, when it will finish the season with a three-week flourish that will have it facing Navy, Air Force and playing in the Independence Bowl.
The Falcons (2-2) opened the season with a 40-7 victory over Navy and can secure the Commander-in-Chief’s trophy with a victory over Army.
“No matter what’s happening with the rest of the season, beating Army and Navy, getting the CIC, going to the White House, that’s definitely priority No. 1,” Air Force senior defensive end Michael Purcell said last week.