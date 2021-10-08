Air Force and Wyoming enter Saturday with nine wins, one loss and no hard evidence as to where their seasons are heading.
And the thing is, in this matchup, it probably doesn’t matter.
“They’re just a well-coached, good team every year,” Air Force safety Corvan Taylor said. “They know what they’re supposed to do, they have great bodies, and they run their scheme really well.”
Added Wyoming defensive line coach Pete Kaligis to the Casper Star-Tribune, “It's always intense because of what they do and how well they do it. You're living on the razor's edge.”
The Cowboys (4-0, 0-0 Mountain West) enter their conference opener with wins over Montana State No. 114), Ball State (82), Northern Illinois (95) and UConn (197) — none of which crack the Top 80 of the latest USA Today computer rankings.
The Falcons (4-1, 1-1) have wins over Lafayette (207), Navy (118), Florida Atlantic (76) and New Mexico (156). They lost to Utah State (91).
Both Air Force and Wyoming had been favored for each of their games prior to this point (Wyoming is a five-point road underdog) and with the exception of the Falcons failing to secure an 11-point fourth-quarter lead against the Aggies have performed as expected.
"I think in a way, that loss and how many points we gave up that game was good for us early in the season," Taylor said of the 49-45 loss to Utah State, "because we learned just so much about how we’re going to play and what we’re going to do as a defense and it was really good for us."
It would seem Saturday’s game might paint a picture as these teams will finally match up with an equally matched foe. Wyoming is ranked 62nd by those computers, while Air Force is No. 66. But in this matchup, even that hasn’t mattered.
Troy Calhoun has led Air Force to 10 or more wins three times since 2014. On two of those occasions, his Falcons lost to Wyoming. One of those Cowboys squads finished that season 4-8.
So even as the Cowboys are off to their best start in eight seasons under coach Craig Bohl and the Falcons sport the nation’s top rushing attack and a top-15 defense, this game might not be as telling as one would imagine.
These teams played to a 7-7 tie the first time they played in 1957. Since then Air Force has taken a 29-26-3 series advantage, while leading 20-19 in conference games. The teams didn't play last year because of COVID-19 issues within Air Force's program. It was the first time they hadn't played in 40 years.
The past six games in this series have tilted based on turnovers. Each game has seen one team commit two or more turnovers than the other, and the team playing the cleaner game has won each time.
So as Wyoming prepares for Air Force’s complicated triple-option offense and the Falcons hope to make the balanced Cowboys one dimensional by limiting their running game, it might all instead be dictated by a ball on the ground or one taken away in the air.
Air Force is plus-five in turnovers through five games. Wyoming is plus-four in four games.
How this latest installment plays out is anybody’s guess.