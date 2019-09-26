Air Force wants to prove its view of itself is still valid after a disappointing loss.
San Jose State desperately wants to follow a stunning upset with another victory.
The teams are coming into Falcon Stadium from different directions, and one will leave 3-1 — a mark reached for these programs just three combined times since 2012.
“Good teams find a way to stack wins,” San Jose State coach Brent Brennan said. “If we want to be a good team, this is the next step. “
The Spartans' position now is quite simple. It’s a program, seemingly stuck in a perpetual rebuild, that recently broke ground on a much-needed facelift on its dated stadium. It ripped out 9,000 seats at CEFCU Stadium in a project that will open in 2023. More construction is to follow after the season.
Then, on cue, the team that had gone 2-22 over the past two years earned an eye-opening win when it took down Arkansas on the road as 20.5-point underdogs.
A pep rally followed, and Brennan wants nothing more than to keep those good vibes coming for the Spartans (2-1, 0-0 Mountain West).
“It’s a sign that we can do it here,” he said. “We can build a program here that everybody on campus can be proud of.”
Air Force (2-1, 0-1 Mountain West) feels no such need for validation as a program, but this particular team seems eager to prove it wasn’t misguided in its professed bravado.
Just a week ago, the Falcons were coining themselves “Kings of Colorado” after knocking off CU in Boulder. Players spoke with such confidence that coach Troy Calhoun placed a muzzle on several of them by taking away their media access, though he hasn’t given an official reason for doing so.
Then came a less-than-crisp performance at No. 16 Boise State that the Falcons dropped 30-19 after leading into the final minute of the third quarter.
No shame in losing on the Blue Turf, but the Falcons felt a chance for a win that would have shaken the conference race was there for the taking had a few plays gone their way.
“It was a humbling experience, for sure,” senior receiver Ben Waters said, “but definitely one that’s not going to take our swagger away.
“But that loss definitely did hurt.”
Ultimately, of course, it’s the football execution that will decide a rare Friday evening contest at the academy. Can San Jose State complement quarterback Josh Love and the nation’s No. 31 passing attack with enough of a running game to keep Air Force’s defense off-balance?
“We have to run the football to get done what we want to get done Friday night,” Brennan said.
Can Air Force be at its best with injuries hobbling quarterback Donald Hammond III and tailback Kade Remsberg? And can a pass defense that has been erratic for several years be stout enough to prevent Love from carving it up the way he did in throwing for 402 yards against the Razorbacks?
"I have full belief in people we have in the secondary, in the defense as a whole and then our coaches are going to put us in the positions to make big-time plays going forward," Falcons safety Garrett Kauppila said.
But will lingering effects of last week affect that execution as these teams enter from such different extremes of emotions?
“It’s definitely hard coming back from that loss against Boise, but it’s definitely not going to define our season – one loss,” Air Force center Connor Vikupitz said. “It sucks. We were trying to have that perfect season, but we’ve just got to come back, recuperate, and I think a lot of guys are coming back around and getting that confidence back and realizing we’ve got a lot more games to play and a lot more chances to prove what kind of team we can be.
“So I think we’re up for the challenge on Friday night.”
Information on how to find the broadcast, details on the announcing crew and the gameday traffic changes at the Air Force Academy.
Statistics and figures that help set up the matchup between Air Force and San Jose State.
Three key areas we'll be tracking as San Jose State visits Air Force on Friday; including the Falcons' questions at quarterback, the middle of the Spartans' defense and Air Force's issues in the fourth quarter.
Garrett Kauppila likes to get an early start on his day, and that's been the safety's key to thriving at the Air Force Academy