Two unidentified Air Force football players stood blurry in the foreground, with the image's focus on the mission-defining message from Gen. Douglas MacArthur painted behind them on the wall of the practice facility.
A picture may be worth 1,000 words, but this one was all about that 23-word message.
“On the fields of friendly strife are sown the seeds that on other days, on other fields, will bear the fruits of victory,” MacArthur had said.
Few fields could construct the pressure-cooker of a training ground as holistically as this clash at West Point will on Saturday, with Air Force and Army colliding for the Commander-in-Chief’s trophy.
“I think it’s at an all-time high,” Air Force safety Corvan Taylor said of the team’s excitement level.
Falcons center Nick Noyen said he anticipates waves of butterfly nerves when kickoff approaches and described the opportunity at hand – and the visit to the White House that accompanies it (COVID-19 pending) – as “a once-in-a-lifetime thing.”
Even Army coach Jeff Monken, whose team defeated Navy 15-0 in a game viewed on television by more than 4 million people, making it the most watched college game of the week, didn’t mince words about what is to come.
“The biggest goal that we have is not beating Navy,” Monken said. “The biggest goal that we have is to win the Commander-in-Chief’s trophy. There’s still another step to that. That’s our sole focus right now.”
Zooming out for greater context, this game has everything a service academy contest could hope to create. This series had long been lopsided in favor of Air Force, which won 18 of the 20 meetings from 1997 to 2016. Then, Army, under Monken, reversed course. The Black Knights have won two of the past three, including a shutout victory in 21-0 that remains Air Force’s only game without scoring since 1992.
The Falcons have won 20 Commander-in-Chief’s trophies – Navy has 15, Army seven – but this senior class has never laid hands on that prize. Now, in a game being played as the season finale for the Falcons after being rescheduled because of COVID-19, they have a chance to win it; a chance that seemed for a time like it might not be granted after that initial cancellation.
And while this remains friendly strife, the “friendly” part is dangling by thread. The teams have had near skirmishes before and after games in recent years and Monken has wasted no opportunities to blast Air Force in the media for everything from recruiting tactics to questioning the validity of the Falcons reasons for calling off the game in November.
It’s a rivalry good enough that the athletic directors decided to create a new stage for it, announcing Thursday that the next two installments of the series will be played in what they’re calling the Commanders’ Classic at Globe Life Field in Arlington, Texas.
Army (8-2) and Air Force (3-2) both have defenses ranked in the top 10, rushing offenses in the top four and have forged positions of national prominence in recent years. The Black Knights went 11-2 in 2018 and spent time in the Top 25 this year. The Falcons were 11-2 a year ago, finishing the team ranked No. 21.
These are quality teams playing for, in their purview, the top stakes.
Maybe this isn’t MacArthur leading troops in the Pacific theater for World War II, but it’s as complete an embodiment of service academy competition as can be simulated, at least as Air Force sees it.
“When it comes to the CIC, when you step on campus day for basic training, all the football players are working toward that goal,” said Noyen, who is among the Air Force seniors playing their final game. “We haven’t been able to win it since I’ve been here. We have the opportunity to this Saturday, so I’m looking forward to getting the job done and taking it back home with us.”