Air Force and Army will meet in Texas in 2021.
A press conference is set for Thursday morning with details on the first football game to be played at the Texas Rangers’ Globe Life Field, which will feature the Falcons and Black Knights.
The date of the game hasn’t been announced. Generally Air Force and Army play on the first Saturday of November, which would be Nov. 6, 2021. Air Force coach Troy Calhoun has also floated the possibility of playing a rival service academy on the second weekend of September, and Sept. 11, 2021 falls on a Saturday and marks the 20th anniversary of 9/11.
Calhoun on Tuesday had floated the possibility of taking the series against Army to neutral sites.
“There’s a way where you balance it,” Calhoun said. “I think primarily you want to play this game where it’s home and home, but once in a while, golly, if you did it for two years somewhere … Chicago, (Dallas-Fort Worth), Houston, Atlanta — wherever that may be where it’s somewhat centrally located … and you think of the number of service members within five hours or so.”
Air Force athletic director Nathan Pine and his Army counterpart Mike Buddie will take part in the press conference, along with a yet-to-be-named title sponsor.
The presence of a title sponsor alone differentiates this from a 2016 game the Falcons played in Dallas against New Mexico, a game which drew a small crowd to the Cotton Bowl.
More details will follow.