Air Force and Army will meet in Texas in 2021.
The Lockheed Martin Commanders' Classic, set for Nov. 6, 2021, will be the first football game to be played at the Texas Rangers’ Globe Life Field.
The baseball stadium will seat roughly 37,000 when it is transformed. The venue, which opened in July, has already hosted a World Series and the National Finals Rodeo.
The Falcons and Black Knights have entered into a two-year commitment to play in the stadium, with each giving up a home game.
"The opportunity to bring our service academy game to Texas is important for continuing to raise the profile and reach of Air Force football," Air Force athletic director Nathan Pine said. "Texas is an important recruiting region for our program, and academy. We also have a large number of active alumni and airmen in the state."
Army athletic director Mike Buddie said Pine initially suggested the idea of taking the game to a neutral site, beginning the process that culminated with Thursday morning's announcement.
Air Force coach Troy Calhoun hinted at this possibility on Tuesday had floated the possibility of taking the series against Army to neutral sites.
“There’s a way where you balance it,” Calhoun said. “I think primarily you want to play this game where it’s home and home, but once in a while, golly, if you did it for two years somewhere … Chicago, (Dallas-Fort Worth), Houston, Atlanta — wherever that may be where it’s somewhat centrally located … and you think of the number of service members within five hours or so.”