Air Force and Army will meet in Texas for the next two years.
The Lockheed Martin Commanders' Classic, set for Nov. 6, will be the first football game to be played at the Texas Rangers’ Globe Life Field. The teams are also committed to returning on Nov. 5, 2022.
The joint announcement was made via Zoom on Thursday, two days before Army (8-2) will host Air Force (3-2) in a winner-take-all matchup for the Commander in Chief’s trophy.
“I can’t think of a better inaugural matchup to commemorate Arlington’s incredible love and appreciation for our military than Army and Air Force, and I can’t wait for another opportunity to showcase Globe Life Field’s versatility as one of the best new venues in the country,” Arlington, Texas, Mayor Jeff Williams said.
The baseball stadium will seat roughly 37,000 when it is transformed. The venue, which opened in July, has already hosted a World Series and the National Finals Rodeo.
The idea was hatched more than a year ago when Air Force Athletic Director Nathan Pine reached out to Army Athletic Director Mike Buddie about turning their annual matchup into an event at a neutral site.
“It’s already a tremendous rivalry,” Pine said. “What we’re talking about, really, is raising the profile of service academy football and the Commander in Chief’s trophy.”
This comes at a price. Home games against Army and Navy — who visit Falcon Stadium in alternating years — are typically the most attended contests on the Air Force home schedule and a key attraction in selling season tickets. They are often accompanied by reunions that bring revenue to Colorado Springs restaurants and hotels, and they give Air Force a homefield advantage competitively.
The same is true for Army when they host.
Giving that up illustrates the importance the athletic directors place on hoisting the stature of their rivalry and playing in the fertile Texas recruiting ground — and in front of the many servicemen and women in the region.
“Each of us have given up a home game, but we’ve each given up the unenviable task of traveling to the other academy’s home stadium as well,” Buddie said. “I think it’s a great compromise to see how this goes, and we have great expectations for it.”
Air Force coach Troy Calhoun, who hinted at this possibility on Tuesday, had floated the possibility of taking the series against Army to neutral sites and seemed to support the idea.
“There’s a way where you balance it,” Calhoun said. “I think primarily you want to play this game where it’s home and home, but once in a while, golly, if you did it for two years somewhere … Chicago, (Dallas-Fort Worth), Houston, Atlanta — wherever that may be, where it’s somewhat centrally located … and you think of the number of servicemembers within five hours or so.”
Texas Rangers' executive vice president of sports & entertainment, Sean Decker, said the hope is to make this game a staple on the calendar in Arlington beyond the two-year initial agreement.
“It’s up to us to create such a compelling case that we want to make this an annual event,” he said.