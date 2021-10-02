Colorado College settled into its new on-campus home, but Air Force held on to play spoiler in the Tigers’ first game at Ed Robson Arena, a 2-1 exhibition loss to their crosstown rivals.
“This was the first game ever played at Robson Arena. There was nothing exhibition about it. There was nobody out there going through the motions,” Air Force coach Frank Serratore said.
The Falcons had their apparent third goal of the second period Saturday overturned for goaltender interference. Air Force continued to apply pressure but reverted to the old standby – trust goaltender Alex Schilling, the team’s only senior in the lineup.
Schilling smothered a shot well outside the crease then turned in his best of the night, a denial of CC freshman Stanley Cooley at the doorstep.
“He scored that goal five times in practice where he’s coming down the weak side and he’s got that ability to get that quick one-timer off,” Colorado College coach Kris Mayotte said. “He usually puts that thing upstairs.”
The Tigers' Logan Will was credited with a goal 1:17 into the game on a Colorado College power play. He went to the net and finished the work of fellow sophomore Jordan Biro.
“I think we kind of dipped our toes a little too much instead of diving in headfirst,” Will said. “It's a learning experience.”
Air Force’s Parker Brown and Jacob Marti scored one early and one late in the second period. Brown collected a rebound at Dominic Basse’s feet and Marti seemed to surprise Matt Vernon, who took over in goal near the midway point, with a bad-angle shot. Basse made 9 saves in 29:04 and Vernon made 14 in 28:06.
The full student section was rumbling behind Schilling as he made one more 6-on-5 stop and his fellow captain Luke Rowe sprawled out to block a heavy shot with seconds left on the clock – Rowe’s fourth of the game and Air Force’s 23rd.
“The bottom line is you put yourself in that position and you find a way to get it done and you feel good about that and you get confidence,” Serratore said. “The next time you get in that situation, hey, you’ve been there before and you succeeded. That was a big win for our young group.”
“I like our competitive spirit. We’re green as a cucumber. We’ve got a long way to go, so do they.”
Colorado College, which opens the regular season Friday against St. Lawrence, saw some weak spots. Mayotte pointed to rebound control, finishing hits and puck maintenance.
“We wanted a line rush game and they were willing to pay the price a little better than we were,” the first-year head coach said.
“We weren’t thinking our way through the game once it got hard.”
The teams meet again for the Pikes Peak Trophy in a home-and-home weekend series Oct. 29-30.