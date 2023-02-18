Down by one goal late in its last home game of the 2022-23 season, Air Force needed an equalizer — and the Falcons got that.

Sophomore Austin Schwartz scored the equalizing goal midway through the third period of Saturday’s game against AIC, giving his teammates, coaches and the fans at Cadet Ice Arena hopes of a senior-night win.

Unfortunately for Air Force, the Falcons didn’t hold the tie for long.

AIC’s Dustin Manz found space on a breakaway just 49 seconds after Schwartz’s equalizer, scoring the go-ahead goal. Manz’s goal proved to be the game-winner, as the Yellow Jackets escaped 4-3.

“It’s been the story of the season,” Air Force coach Frank Serratore said. “It is what it is.”

Unlike many of the Falcons’ losses, Air Force dealt the first punch. Senior Bennett Norlin scored from the right side, giving the Falcons an early 1-0 lead.

As someone who doesn’t score regularly, it was special for Norlin to do so in his last game at Cadet Ice Arena.

“It was pretty cool with my family all here,” Norlin said. “I’m not the type of guy to put the puck in the back of the net every day, but to do it on senior night was pretty cool.”

But the Yellow Jackets didn’t stay in the hole for long. AIC scored back-to-back goals in a four-minute span in the second period, taking its first lead of the game.

“It’s tough. The whole year’s been tough,” Air Force senior Brandon Koch said. “We go up 1-0 then, all the sudden, it’s 2-1. It’s kind of been a theme."

Koch had the next one to even it up at the end of the period, but shortly into the third, AIC reclaimed its lead.

Schwartz then scored his goal in a scrum in front of AIC’s net. And less than a minute later, Manz scored the game-winner.

Air Force pulled goalie Austin Schwartz with roughly two minutes remaining, but the Falcons were unable to convert on any of their chances.

“Today they had to come from behind, and they did it without a power play goal,” Serratore said. “Give the devil their due.”

While Serratore said “most of the guys were on board,” he cited undisciplined play from certain players as detrimental to Saturday’s effort.

The coach pointed out a penalty from freshman Mason McCormick as particularly crucial. McCormick appeared to jaw with officials before being assessed a 10-minute game misconduct penalty.

“We need to have everybody on board,” Serratore said.

Not only did AIC spoil Air Force’s senior night, the Yellow Jackets also ended the Falcons’ playoff hopes.

After Mercyhurst defeated Army in regulation on Saturday, the Falcons needed a win in regulation to stay in the hunt. But after Saturday’s loss, Air Force is nine points behind the Lakers with just six chances for points remaining.

The season didn’t go how any of Air Force’s players or coaches desired. But after their last games at Cadet Ice Arena, the seniors reflected on how memorable their four years at the Academy were.

“It’s been good to go to battle with them for the last 1,000-plus days,” Koch said. “Couldn’t be more grateful for the program, the coaching staff and, of course, the guys.”

Norlin added, “There’s no give-up in this group back. You come to battle with them, and you’re inspired by what each guy does every day."

While Air Force won’t reach the AHA Tournament, the Falcons’ season isn’t over yet. They travel to battle Rochester Institute of Technology, the league’s No. 1 team, next weekend.

Though the stakes don’t matter for the playoffs, they are still meaningful for the guys in the locker room — especially the seven players who will graduate in a few months.

“We want to go out on top as seniors,” Koch said. “I hope all the other classes want to help us do that. It’s going to take everyone.”