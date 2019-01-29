Dave Pilipovich doesn’t know what San Diego State will do defensively against Air Force on Wednesday.
But he has a strong hunch.
“I’m not the smartest guy,” said the Falcons coach, whose team is coming off a double-overtime victory at San Jose State in which it hit just 11-of-47 3-pointers. “But we missed 36 3s — I think they’ll play zone.”
Air Force (9-11, 4-4 Mountain West) won’t know for sure what kind of adjustments it will see from the Aztecs — or the other teams they have beaten in the first half of the conference season — until the rematches take place. The first of those will tip off at 8 p.m. Wednesday, as San Diego State will attempt to avenge a 62-48 loss at Clune Arena.
In that game — the first of four victories in five games for Air Force — the Aztecs (11-8, 3-3) scored just 14 points and had one assist at halftime.
“We’ve got to be ourselves, share the ball, run and just have fun,” San Diego State guard Jeremy Hemsley said. “I think we got away from that in the trip up to Air Force. Since then I think we’ve done a good job of doing what we know we can do.”
The Aztecs have also played well since that game Jan. 12, beating New Mexico and UNLV in blowouts at home and falling to Fresno State by four points on the road.
“It seems like a year ago when we played Air Force at Air Force,” San Diego State coach Brian Dutcher said. ”A lot’s happened since then. We took advantage of the loss and competed at a higher level since then. No loss is good, but I think we’ve gotten better since then.”
Playing at home should go far toward tipping the scales back in favor of the Aztecs. The Falcons are 1-6 in true road games, with the losses coming by an average of 16.5 points. San Diego State, on the other hand, is 9-2 at Viejas Arena and has scored 90-plus points in five of those victories.
Air Force has lost 13 in a row in San Diego.
But, as Air Force aims for its first season sweep of San Diego State since 2005, the venue is secondary to the style of play.
Can the Falcons replicate the suffocating defense that held the Aztecs to a season-low offensive output? And will San Diego State use its length to pack in a zone defense and force Air Force to beat it with 3s?
“I think they’ll play a lot of zone,” Pilipovich said. “I think they’ll press us, fall back in the zone and then say, ‘OK, here we are. Make some shots.’”
PLAYER TO STOP
Jalen McDaniels, 6-foot-10, sophomore forward — The NBA prospect (projected by NBADraft.net to go in the second round this summer) has earned Mountain West player of the week honors the past two weeks. He was largely contained, relatively speaking, against Air Force the first time around, scoring 18 points with 11 rebounds. He has averaged 24 and 11 in three games since. Expect the Aztecs to scheme him into the action whenever possible Wednesday.
AZTECS COACH ON AIR FORCE
San Diego State coach Brian Dutcher said he can see the effect of winning four of five on Air Force when he’s watched film. “They’re playing with a swagger. They think they’re good. And they play hard like that and they play with great confidence. They’re a confident group of guys right now. They think they’re going to win every time they take the floor. … They’ll come out here and compete (Wednesday), but so will we. It’s going to be a very, very good college basketball game (Wednesday) night.”
RECORD NUMBERS ON THE HORIZON
Air Force freshman point guard A.J. Walker has scored 166 points (8.3 per game) through 20 games. With at least 11 games remaining, he needs just 58 points to match Robert Todd’s record of 224 points by an Air Force freshman set in 2000-01. Michael Lyons ranks second with 214 points in 2009-10. Walker has averaged 14 points over the past five games.