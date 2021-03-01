Air Force basketball’s regular season is in the books, though this last page is one they’ll tear out and keep around for reference.
Colorado State — still very much playing for an NCAA berth — outscored the Falcons by 27 points in the second half and won 74-44 on Monday night in Fort Collins.
The Falcons (5-19, 3-17 Mountain West) will reassess and regroup before playing in the conference tournament March 10 in Las Vegas.
The Rams (16-4, 13-3), who had been idle since Feb. 6 because of COVID-19 cancellations prior to this two-game sweep of Air Force, will host New Mexico on Wednesday and go to Nevada on Friday before the tournament.
This one played out just like a lopsided Rams victory Saturday. Air Force hung around early and proved no match in the second half. This time the Falcons were as close as 24-23 with 14 seconds left in the first half.
“Man, we had a horrific shooting night tonight,” Colorado State coach Niko Medved said. “But I absolutely loved the way our guys guarded.”
The Falcons shot 33% and were 5 of 20 (25%) from 3-point range.
Colorado State made just 5 of 28 3s, but it was able to adjust by utilizing David Roddy on the interior for 22 points and 12 rebounds.
“He’s a big guy,” said Air Force freshman Joe Octave, who scored seven points with six rebounds and logged 18-plus minutes for the third straight game as the Falcons continue to tweak personnel. “He’s super strong, super skilled. Coach just talked about getting stronger. We’ve got to get stronger so we can compete with guys like that on the inside.”
The Mountain West has a clear top four with Colorado State, Boise State, San Diego State and Utah State. Against those teams, the Falcons went 0-8 and were outscored by an average of 26 points.
“My way of coaching is I’m not going to let our program and our team and our players not stare at that and look at the truth,” Air Force coach Joe Scott said.
Scott said he intends to reference the Colorado State program and its style of play when showing his team where it wants to go. He noted the Rams aren’t loaded with sure-fire NBA talent or 7-footers. They just know who they are and, as a program have built toward it. And though Air Force could hang with that for a half twice in a row, they couldn’t maintain the level the way the Rams can.
“Our ability to do it for 40 minutes isn’t there yet,” Scott said.