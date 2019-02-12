The first union between the United States Golf Association and the United States military will bring a junior golf major to the outskirts of Colorado Springs.
Eisenhower Golf Course at the Air Force Academy will host the U.S. Girls’ Junior Championship from July 13-18, 2020, the USGA announced Monday.
The 72nd playing of the event that is open to amateurs under 19 years old with a handicap of 9.4 or lower will be the first USGA event hosted at a military course.
It will be played on the Robert Trent Jones Sr.-designed Blue Course that opened in 1959.
“We are so excited to bring the U.S. Girls’ Junior to the United States Air Force Academy,” said Tracy Parsons, championship director. “The championship annually hosts the world’s elite female junior golfers, and we know the Blue Course at Eisenhower will provide the ideal test in identifying a USGA champion.”
The girls’ junior championship was first played in 1949, and its list of champions includes Hollis Stacy, Nancy Lopez and Lexi Thompson. The winner earns an exemption into the following year’s U.S. Women’s Open.
The 2018 girls’ junior set a record with 1,606 entries.
This will be the 34th USGA championship in Colorado, a list that most recently included the U.S. Senior Open at The Broadmoor this past summer.
“We are so thrilled to welcome the U.S. Girls’ Junior to our state, and to be able to partner with the USGA for this championship,” said Mike Schultz, president of the Junior Golf Alliance of Colorado. “It’s an honor to be able to work with them to allow a local golf course to host a prestigious national championship.”