The Air Force vs. Boise State men’s basketball game scheduled for 7 p.m. Tuesday at Clune Arena is still a go despite the earlier blizzard conditions around Colorado Springs and the Air Force Academy.
Officials are urging fans to use extreme caution if you choose to attend, as conditions are expected to be potentially dangerous after dark, according to an academy news release.
The academy was closed Tuesday due to the conditions, but the North Gate will be open for the game. Fans wishing to stay home may exchange their tickets for another Air Force game later in the season, the academy said.
Fans contact the ticket office at 719-472-1895 for more details about unused tickets.