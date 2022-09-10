While only 86 miles separate Air Force and Colorado’s campuses, the teams hadn't battled at Falcon Stadium since 1974. That changed Saturday with a kickoff that occurred shortly after 1:30 p.m.
Dave Maher, Winston Churchill and Ted Otero were all freshmen the last time the Falcons and Buffaloes dueled in Colorado Springs.
“It’s long overdue,” Churchill said.
Those three are all Air Force Academy graduates of 1978 and regulars at the USAFA Classes of ‘77 and ‘78 tailgate. That tailgate won “tailgate of the week” for this year’s Colorado game.
Before that, though, teams battled in 2019 in Boulder, when Air Force defeated Colorado 30-23 in overtime.
Prior to their 2019 meeting, there was a longer-than-40-year hiatus in the rivalry. Between Air Force cadets stealing Colorado’s mascot and CU students throwing trash at Air Force student-athletes, the rivalry became too bitter for the schools to want to play each other after 1974.
The 2019 meeting, however, was a return to form. Maher was at that game and said it was what a football rivalry should be.
“It was a very welcoming atmosphere,” Maher said. “We were walking through the campus, and it’s amazing how many CU fans saw the blue and said, ‘Hey good game.’ That wasn’t what I was expecting after all those years.”
The dynamics have changed greatly in this rivalry over the years.
While Colorado was a power for the 1990s and before, Air Force has been the stronger program in recent memory. The Falcons came into Saturday’s game as 17.5-point favorites.
Maher, Churchill and Otero — as well as the others at the tailgate — want this year’s game to be as civil as 2019’s was. But that doesn’t take away from their hopes of winning big.
“We like to beat anybody,” Churchill said, “But it’s even nicer when you beat someone from in state.”
This is the last scheduled meeting between Colorado and Air Force. Between eight Mountain West Conference games and non-conference games against Army and Navy, there aren’t many opportunities for them to play.
Still, the Air Force grads hope the football rivalry becomes a regular thing.
“I’d love to see it,” Maher said. “If we could vote CU all the time, that three-way Colorado rivalry would be awesome. Other games get ramped up because of state rivalries, and if we could do that with CU, it would be terrific.”
Air Force defeated both Colorado and Colorado State in 2019. The thought of being able to be “Colorado’s state champs” again regularly excites Otero.
“This would rank right up there, beating Colorado and Colorado State,” Otero said. “That would be right up there with those priorities like making a bowl game and beating Army and Navy.”