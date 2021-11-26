AIR FORCE PLAYER OF THE GAME
The offensive line
Kaleb Holcomb, Hawk Wimmer, Ben Mercer, Wesley Ndago and Everett Smalley drew the start up front and paved the way for Air Force’s 511 yards of offense – all on the ground. The Falcons ran 69 times, averaged 7.4 yards per carry, picked up 29 first downs and possessed the ball for 40 minutes, 49 seconds in their best rushing game since 2017. It was the second time Air Force started this particular group of linemen, as they’ve used eight combinations in the 12 games. Five Falcons scored touchdowns and four ran for at least 68 yards. Air Force’s blocking isn’t limited to the five up front. Receivers, tight ends, fullbacks and even tailbacks lend a hand. But after a game like this, you’ve got to hand it to the big guys up front.
SUBPLOTS WE WATCHED
Revisiting items of intrigue we had identified prior to the game.
Brad Roberts’ yardage
The Air Force fullback went for 98 more yards, giving him the likely Mountain West rushing title with 1,275 yards. UNLV’s Charles Williams ran for 137 yards and finished the season with 1,261 yards. No other runner in the conference has more than 950 yards. Roberts also climbed from No. 10 to No. 7 on Air Force’s single-season rushing list, where he sits one yard short of No. 6 Brian Bream (1,276 yards in 1970). With only a bowl game remaining as the Falcons were eliminated from a possible berth in the Mountain West Championship Game, Roberts would need just 41 more yards to vault into third place – passing No. 6 Bream, No. 5 Beau Morgan (1,285 in 1995), No. 4 Dee Dowis (1,286 in 1989), No. 3 Dowis (1,315 in 1987). The top two spots belong to Moran (1,494 in 1996) and Chad Hall (1,478 in 2007).
UNLV’s quarterback situation
The Rebels stuck with Justin Rogers, the TCU transfer and former touted recruit who had thrown for 305 yards and two touchdowns in relief of injured starter Cameron Friel last week against San Diego State. Rogers didn’t replicate that success against the Falcons’ defense. He was sacked five times and completed 8-of-18 passes for 127 yards. He didn’t attempt any rushes. UNLV’s passing numbers would have looked far more dismal were it not for a 55-yard deep ball to Zyell Griffin in the third quarter that set up the Rebels’ first points after Air Force had built a 38-0 lead.
Air Force’s ability to protect the ball
UNLV has shown a knack for not hurting itself, and it stayed true to some of that on Friday. The Rebels, the second-least penalized team in the Mountain West behind Air Force, drew just one flag for 10 yards (Air Force had five penalties for 55 yards). The Rebels have also shown an ability to hold the ball, ranking near the top of the conference in time of possession. That area started well for UNLV, as at one point it led 11:34-5:28 in possession. Knowing it was facing a team that likes to hold the ball and not self-destruct, Air Force faced the impetus to avoid turnovers and force the issue with its defense. Mission accomplished. The Falcons didn’t turn the ball over and recovered fumbles on the opening kickoff and UNLV’s opening possession, turning both into touchdowns. And after the Rebels were so good with possession time early, Air Force dominated, holding the ball for 35:21 of the final 44:58.
BY THE NUMBERS
0
Passing attempts for Air Force, the first time the team had done that since playing Hawaii in 2012. The team also had no passes completed against Wyoming in 1992, UTEP in 1984, UCLA in 1964 and George Washington in 1960.
1
First-career start for four Falcons – WR Ben Jefferson, RB John Lee Eldridge III, LB Bo Richter and QB Warren Bryan.
7
Field goals this season for Air Force freshman Matthew Dapore, who connected on attempts from 37 and 38 yards on Friday. He has attempted nine field goals this season.
9
Wins for the Falcons, the sixth time they have hit that mark under coach Troy Calhoun.
9.5
Sacks for Vince Sanford this season, including one on Friday. Those are the eighth most in a season for Air Force and the most since Virgil Simpson had 13 in 1991.
11
The jersey number worn by two Air Force players (Camby Goff and Jake Spiewak) on the same play as the Falcons punted in the first quarter, drawing a flag and extending a UNLV drive. Air Force coach Troy Calhoun said of the gaffe, “That’s on us. That’s inexcusable.”
17.8
Average yards per touch this season from Air Force’s Brandon Lewis, who has 18 carries for 161 yards and 15 catches for 428 yards. Lewis scored from 41 yards on a run on Friday.
30
UNLV’s time of possession, in seconds, in the fourth quarter.