More from Air Force's 48-17 season-opening victory over Northern Iowa on Saturday.
AIR FORCE PLAYER OF THE GAME
Dane Kinamon, junior wide receiver
Dane Kinamon needed just two first-quarter plays to impact this game.
The junior’s catch on a third-and-12 play on Air Force’s opening drive went for 80 yards. He cut up the sideline for a 71-yard touchdown on the next possession.
He may have run just as fast from receiving credit as he did to escape the Northern Iowa defense.
“That was Ben (Jefferson)’s block that sprung (the run) and that was (Haaziq Daniels)’ throw that sprung (the pass),” Kinamon said. “Those were great plays by those guys.”
Kinamon carried just one more time (for six yards) after that game-changing opening quarter.
SUBPLOTS WE WATCHED
Air Force’s lineup
Air Force sent out cornerbacks Eian Castanguay and Michael Mack II as starters, though Corey Collins played several series. At linebacker, T.D. Blackmon and Alec Mock were the starters. Those were the most hotly contested spots over the offseason. There were no real surprises in the lineup except for sophomore nose guard Payton Zdroik drawing the start.
Northern Iowa vs. Air Force’s rushing attack
It may seem strange to say, on a day when Air Force ran 582 (it’s highest rushing output in 11 years), but Northern Iowa did a solid job early. It’s just that when the Falcons hit, they hit really big (three runs of 70-plus yards, plus four more of 15-plus). After a while it all just kind of caved in on the Panthers.
The weight of expectations
Because of so many big plays on both sides of the ball, the Falcons gained comfortable separation early in the game and never had to sweat out the outcome. The value of that may prove immense for a team that is supposed to be good and knows it can be good. Now, with the cobwebs shaken off and the confidence bolstered, the Falcons will welcome Colorado next week.
By the numbers
0
Punts for Air Force, as the first eight drives ended in points, the next two (by the reserves) in fumbles and the final possession saw the Falcons run out the clock.
1
Being the opener, it was a day of firsts for Air Force. The only first-career starts on offense or defense went to tight end Caleb Rillos and nose guard Payton Zdroik. The day also saw the first touchdown for Jalen Johnson, first catch for James Bryant and first interception for Camby Goff.
6
Consecutive field goals made for sophomore kicker Matthew Dapore, stretching back to last season. Dapore made kicks of 30 and 33 yards on Saturday.
10
Career 100-yard rushing games for Brad Roberts, the Air Force fullback who has played in 18 career games. The Falcons are 9-1 in Roberts’ 100-yard games. Roberts went for a game-high 114 yards and posted a career-long 71-yard touchdown pass.
286
Passing yards for Northern Iowa’s Theo Day, a Michigan State transfer, who went 20-for-32 with two touchdowns and one interception. He wasn’t sacked and added 17 rushing yards.
691
Total yards of offense for Air Force, the fourth most in school history and the most since setting a school record with 792 against Tennessee State in 2011.