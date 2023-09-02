Notes, numbers and observations from Air Force's season-opening victory.

AIR FORCE PLAYER OF THE GAME

PJ Ramsey, senior defensive end

Making the first start of his career, Ramsey had a pair of tackles for loss in the first quarter, including a seven-yard sack. He finished the game with five tackles (three solo) and 2.5 stops for loss.

He was part of a defense that amassed seven stops behind the line of scrimmage and held Robert Morris to 3.1 yards per play.

“Honestly, I always felt like I was a good pass rusher and was pretty solid,” Ramsey said when asked if he proved anything to himself. “I think it was good to have a coming out party, I guess to kind of prove to the world. But to me, I was always pretty confident in myself and my abilities.”

WHAT I WATCHED

The Gazette’s Brent Briggeman identified three areas to watch before the game. Here’s what he found.

Air Force’s cornerback position

The lineup position with the least returning experience for Air Force is at cornerback. Jerome Gaillard Jr. and Jamari Bellamy were the starters, with Trey Williams rotating in for both at various points. Passing defense is by no means the sole responsibility of the cornerbacks, but perhaps the best statistic of the day for Robert Morris was 18-of-24 passing for 113 yards and a touchdown.

Facing a fresh-faced offensive coordinator, Part 1

Robert Morris’s Josh Firm is the first of eight newly hired offensive coordinators Air Force will face this year, complicating preparation in the early part of the season. The Colonials threw multiple different looks and plays at the Falcons, exploring the screen game, some jet sweeps and multiple slant routes in the passing game. Nothing really stuck, as the Falcons didn’t allow Robert Morris to cross midfield until midway through the third quarter.

The positives Air Force is able to reap

Zac Larrier looked capable at quarterback regardless of the level of competition he was facing. Coach Troy Calhoun noted Larrier’s proficiency in running the offense, making sure everyone was set, knowing where motion was and keeping a consistent cadence. There were other positives. A slew of players had their first college experience. Tailback Aiden Calvert and fullback Dylan Carson were among the ball-carriers showing flashes of big-time ability. The defense as a whole missed few tackles and generally had same swarming look that helped them lead the nation in total defense a year ago. But all of this was against a deeply inferior opponent, so the value of any of this is debatable.

BY THE NUMBERS

3

Passing attempts for Air Force, two went to Jared Roznos (two completions for 95 yards and a touchdown) and the other went to Kendin Alexander (an incompletion). Alexander and Roznos were high school teammates at Seattle Prep.

5

The 84-yard touchdown pass from Zac Larrier to Roznos was the fifth-longest pass play in Air Force history.

5

Players from Air Force who scored touchdowns. Larrier (2), Roznos, Cade Harris, Owen Burk and Jensen Jones.

10

Air Force players who made their first starts – Nose guard James Tomasi, cornerbacks Jamari Bellamy and Jerome Gaillard, defensive lineman Kupono Blake, defensive end PJ Ramsey, tight end James Bryant, quarterback Zac Larrier, fullback Owen Burk, slot receiver Cade Harris and wide receiver Jared Roznos.

17

Consecutive opening victories for Air Force. Only Ohio State (24) and Alabama (21 as it entered Saturday night) have longer streaks.

25

Consecutive unsuccessful third downs for Air Force opponents over a three-game span, a streak that ended in the second quarter. That had included 10tries from San Diego State, all 11 from Baylor in the Armed Forces Bowl and the first four from Robert Morris.