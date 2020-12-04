AIR FORCE PLAYER OF THE GAME
Ben Peterson, senior slot receiver
Peterson impacted the game as a receiver, catching two passes for 73 yards – including a 49-yard reception for his first-career touchdown. He was also a blocking force on the edge, taking out two defenders on a 21-yard touchdown run for Kadin Remsberg and continuing to provide key blocks throughout the game. He also returned a punt for five yards.
TURNING POINT
As lopsided as this turned out, it didn’t have that feel early. Utah State took up more than half of the first quarter with a touchdown-scoring drive. Air Force answered. Then, the Aggies stalled an punted. Air Force answered with a second touchdown. On Utah State’s third drive a false-start penalty on a third-and-2 play left the Aggies with a longer third and 7 and they failed to convert. That allowed Air Force to take possession, expand its lead to 21-7 and runaway with it. Had Utah State avoided the penalty, picked up the first down and kept Air Force’s defense on the field in a seven-point game, maybe things would have gone differently.
SUBPLOTS WE WATCHED
Containing Utah State’s dangerous return man
Well, this was an easy one. Savon Scarver, owner of six kickoff return touchdowns, didn’t play for Utah State. The Falcons’ strategy to stop the kickoff return was evident, as they repeatedly kicked to the left corner. One kickoff inched too far that direction and bounced out of bounds just in front of the pylon to give the Aggies the ball at the 35. Utah State finished with 118 kickoff return yards on five returns, an average of 23.6 that is just below the 24.8 return average it carried into the game.
Utah State’s elusive quarterback
Andrew Peasley showed his abilities on Utah State’s first drive. He broke loose for a 14-yard gain on a scramble and repeatedly left the pocket to make plays with his arm or feet on a 65-yard scoring drive that covered 15 plays and chewed 8 minutes, 4 seconds off the clock. But after that, he did very little. Credit Air Force’s pass rush, the settling into position for several guys out of their normal spots and the long breaks the defense had to rest and discuss strategy as the Air Force offense stayed on the field for long stretches on each possession. Peasley finished with 53 rushing yards on eight carries and was 17-for-32 passing with a touchdown, two interceptions and two sacks. His longest completion went for 15 yards.
Air Force’s availability
As expected, injuries and COVID-19 made this one a mess. Right tackle Adam Jewell, tight end Kyle Patterson and safety Corvan Taylor were believed to be out with COVID-19 cases or contact tracing. Slot receiver Brandon Lewis sat with an injury. Linebacker Johnathan Youngblood and fullback Timothy Jackson were also out. “We aren’t sleeping a lot right now,” coach Troy Calhoun said of the coaching staff as it reshuffles to utilize available pieces. Outside linebacker Grant Donaldson played inside linebacker, defensive tackle George Silvanic played snaps at nose guard, receiver Daniel Morris played tight end. Calhoun compared it to a team asking a shortstop to also play some innings at catcher and come in as a relief pitcher. But the Falcons made it work.
BY THE NUMBERS
3
First-half drives for Air Force, all ending in touchdowns. The Falcons went 75 yards in 11 plays, 82 yards in six plays and 99 yards in eight plays.
6
Consecutive completed passes for Air Force to open the game. Air Force quarterback Haaziq Daniels has a 78.6 completion percentage (11 of 14) over the past two games.
16
Tailback Kadin Remsberg’s spot on Air Force’s all-time rushing list after gaining 107 yards Thursday to put him at 1,770 in his career. He entered the game outside the top 10 but passed former quarterback Bart Weiss (1,677), fullback Andy Smith (1,686), quarterback Rob Perez (1,702), fullback Rodney Lewis (1,760) and fullback Jason Jones (1,762).
28
First-time starters for Air Force this season – most in the nation – including four on Thursday night: outside linebacker Brandon Gooding, right tackle Ryan Booth, wide receiver Jake Spiewak and cornerback Demani Hansford.
34
Minutes of elapsed time for the first quarter, which comprised a Utah State scoring drive, a Falcons scoring drive and one more Aggies snap.
98
Rushing yards for Air Force fullback Brad Roberts, as he narrowly missed a third consecutive 100-yard performance to open his career.
22:01
Air Force’s time of possession in the second half, compared with 7:59 for Utah State.