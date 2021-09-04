SUBPLOTS WE WATCHED
Following up on items we identified prior to the game
How much does Air Force show?
The Falcons didn’t hold back in terms of the personnel they used in the opener, but it is unclear just how much of the playbook they opened. Receiver David Cormier caught the first pass of his career – a lunging catch across the middle for 23 yards – but the Falcons dropped back to pass just six times in the game. Defensively, it didn’t appear that Air Force reached deep into its blitz package, and the Falcons gave receivers cushion on the edges. Perhaps that will be the defensive approach moving forward, but more likely it seemed that the Falcons utilized a fairly vanilla gameplan on both sides to save some surprises for Navy next week.
Turmoil in the kicking game
Air Force listed four kickers – two place kickers, two kickoff specialists – on the depth chart that was released on Tuesday and updated late in the week. Yet on Saturday they went with freshman Matthew Dapore in the role. Dapore converted on 3-of-4 PAT attempts and kicked off six times with three touchbacks and a 63.5-yard average. At punter, Charles Bein returned to the position. He punted three times, averaging 44.3 yards.
Questions at QB for Lafayette
Lafayette entered the game without a quarterback on its roster who had thrown a collegiate pass. Also, it listed three potential starters. The Leopards utilized two of those QBs extensively. Aaron Angelos went 11-for-17 passing for 157 yards and minus-19 rushing yards. Rent Montie was 7-of-11 for 86 yards and a touchdown and ran twice for minus-1 yard. The lack of experience didn’t show up in pressure spots, as Lafayette was 6-for-13 on third down and completed a pass to convert a 4th-and-11 play.
BY THE NUMBERS
1
Quarter of action (actually only a part of a quarter) for Air Force outside linebacker Lakota Wills before he exited with an apparent leg injury. Wills’ talent helped him become a starter as a freshman for the Falcons, but injuries have plagued his career.
3
100-yard rushing games for Air Force fullback Brad Roberts in five career games played. Roberts ran for 111 yards on Saturday. In the two games he’s failed to reach 100, he’s gone for 98 and 83 yards in the two games he failed to reach 100.
4
Linebackers who rotated among Air Force’s two spots on the inside, as TD Blackmon, Demonte Meeks, Alec Mock and Johnathan Youngblood all saw regular action throughout the game.
9
Air Force players who made their first start: OG Issac Cochran, WR David Cormier, WR Micah Davis, WR DeAndre Hughes, CB Zion Kelly, C Ben Mercer, SS Jalen Mergerson, OLB Vince Sanford and OT Everett Smalley.
15
Consecutive seasons that Air Force as started 1-0. The only season during that run that the opening victory didn’t come against an FCS team was last year when Navy visited for Air Force’s opener.