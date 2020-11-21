Air Force player of the game
Brad Roberts, fullback
Roberts “was a warrior,” in the words of coach Troy Calhoun, rumbling for 177 yards and three touchdowns after starter Timothy Jackson was declared unavailable prior to the game. Air Force’s offense lost three fumbles, but none of those came from Roberts on his 28 carries. In two career games, Roberts now has 380 rushing yards and four touchdowns.
Turning point
A holding penalty on New Mexico’s opening drive thwarted a march that covered nine plays and 46 yards. The Lobos punted, and Air Force took it 86 yards in 11 plays for a touchdown that set the tone. Had New Mexico not hurt itself with the penalty, it might have been the Lobos with the early salvo and the chance to determine the direction of the game. Instead, they found themselves playing catchup the rest of the way.
Subplots we watched
(Revisiting items of intrigue we identified prior to the game)
Air Force’s passing game
This might have been the quiet breakout the Falcons needed in the passing game. Sophomore quarterback Haaziq Daniels completed 4-of-5 passes for 66 yards. That included six-yard completion on a third-and-4 play, a 14-yard pass on third and 6 and 28 yards on third and 13. He added an 18-yard pass on a first down and a 59-yard completion to Brandon Lewis that was called back for a holding penalty. For a passing offense that had produced little in three games, particularly in situations that called for passes, this was a positive step for a young quarterback.
Lack of linebackers
Air Force’s dearth at the linebacker spot received some help when Noah Bush returned after missing time since suffering an injury in the season opener. Bush, a junior, made seven tackles. Freshman Johnathan Youngblood started alongside Bush in the middle and made a team-high eight stops, including one tackle for loss while adding two quarterback hurries. For a spot that has lost its two projected starters to turnbacks and had seen a series of injuries, knocking out Bush, Will Trawick and Alec Mock, the performances on Friday night were a steadying force for the defense.
Milestone coaching victory on tap
Troy Calhoun earned his 100th career victory – all coming with Air Force – but according to defensive lineman George Silvanic, “probably 95% of the team had no idea, and it’s because for him it’s not about him, it’s about the whole program working together.” Calhoun, in his customary style, shrugged off credit for the milestone victory, which makes him just the fourth coach at a service academy to reach 100 victories. “It is an honor each day to get up and to go to work alongside these guys,” he said.
BY THE NUMBERS
0
Points for New Mexico, as Air Force posted its first shutout in a conference game since blanking the Lobos 42-0 on Oct. 29, 2011.
6
Air Force players on offense/defense who made their first start: free safety Jayden Goodwin, nose guard Kalawai’a Pescaia, outside linebacker Caleb Humphrey, tailback Joshua Stoner, wide receiver Dalton King and fullback Brad Roberts. Holder/punter Charles Bein also made his first start.
14
Consecutive seasons under Troy Calhoun that the Falcons have blocked a kick, the first of 2020 came when Michael Purcell tipped a field goal attempt from New Mexico just before halftime.
19
Total tackles (11 solo) for New Mexico linebacker Brandon Shook.
55
Air Force players wore the number, along with JH initials, in helmet decals in honor of Jeff Haugh, a 1999 graduate and nose guard on the Falcons’ 1998 squad that finished the season 12-1 and ranked No. 10 nationally. Haugh died this fall after a long bout with cancer.