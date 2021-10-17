AIR FORCE PLAYER OF THE GAME
Alec Mock, sophomore linebacker
Mock made a team-high and career-high 11 tackles, including a sack on perhaps the biggest play of the game.
Boise State went for it on 4th and goal from the 2 and rolled quarterback Hank Backmeier to his right. With nobody open – the Broncos had only 10 players on the field, so he was short one intended target – Bachmeier tried to run for what would have been a tying touchdown with 5 minutes remaining. But Mock applied a crushing blow to put Bachmeier on his back out of bounds well short of the goal-line.
“Oh, I couldn’t have been happier,” senior cornerback Tre’ Bugg said. “Just being able to see a young guy like him come up and make such a big play at such a pivotal time in the game, it was really nice to see.”
As a sophomore, Mock is not permitted by Air Force to speak with media.
“Big-time play,” coach Troy Calhoun said. “I mean, athletically to meet him at the 2, and a guy (in Bachmeier) that’s a heck of a player. I mean, that quarterback is really, really, really good. I don’t think it’s a stretch to say he may be as talented a quarterback as they’ve had here.”
SUBPLOTS WE WATCHED
Following up on areas of intrigue we identified prior to the game.
The Falcons secondary
Air Force, as expected, went with Michael Mack II as the starting cornerback opposite Tre’ Bugg, putting three sophomores among the five defensive backs (Mack, spur linebacker Camby Goff and safety Trey Taylor). This group helped hold a pass-heavy Boise State team to 259 passing yards and 337 total yards of offense, below its averages of 281.8 and 367.3. The secondary came up with the sealing play, when Bugg intercepted a pass with 40 seconds remaining.
The next Steelhammer?
Weston Steelhammer’s place in Air Force/Boise State lore remains unchallenged for another year, as no one came close to his three-interception masterpiece from 2014. This game will be remembered by Boise State not for an individual performance, but for its muffed punt, the disparity in penalties (the Broncos were flagged eight times for 75 yards; the Falcons four times for 43), having 10 players on the field for a critical fourth-and-goal play and for the crazy final five minutes that saw three turnovers, including a recovered onside kick.
Avoiding the game-changing plays
Air Force, until the wild finish, perfectly kept to the script of keeping this game impacted only by the offenses and defenses and free of turnovers. During those first 55 minutes, the Falcons gave up only minimal yardage on kick/punt returns, they didn’t turn the ball over and they limited explosive plays. And even in the wild finish, it was Air Force on the plus side of two of the three turnovers and at no point did Boise State break free on a big return or seriously threaten a non-offensive touchdown.
BY THE NUMBERS
2
Wins against first-year Boise State coaches for Air Force, which defeated the team led by Bryan Harsin in 2015 and this version of the Broncos, led by Andy Avalos.
4
Victories for Air Force in the past eight meetings with Boise State.
4
Career interceptions for Tre' Bugg, who made his first pick of the season in the final minute.
8
Touchdowns given up by the Air Force defense in its six victories this season.
10
Players on the field for Boise State on a critical fourth-and-goal play from the 2-yard line with 5 minutes remaining as Air Force led 21-14.
13
Home losses for Boise State since 2000, two of them coming to Air Force in its past four trips to Albertsons Stadium.