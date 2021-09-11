Following up on items of interest we identified prior to the game.
Air Force’s linebacker rotation
It is now clear which two linebackers are the starters on the inside for Air Force. And it’s clear why. Last week the Falcons used Demonte Meeks, TD Blackmon, Alec Mock and Johnathan Youngblood in a four-person rotation. Meeks and Blackmon had been the projected starters for 2020 before taking turnbacks and missing the season. Mock and Youngblood, freshmen last year, ended up filling the spot and turning in quality seasons. With Meeks and Blackmon finally playing their first full game together, the Falcons turned in one of their best defensive performances in program history Saturday. That position battle is over and Mock and Youngblood will provide key depth at a position that almost always needs it at some point during the season.
Which team is more crisp?
With this rivalry game being played so early, it was obvious the execution wasn’t going to be flawless. From the outside, it’s hard to see how a run-heavy offense can be intricate, but there are multiple reads and decisions that go into each play and that’s the reason these teams tend to be at their best late in the season. On Saturday, it was Navy, which had nine plays go for negative yards and its first five passes fall incomplete that looked more out of sync on offense. Air Force had its issues in that department and both teams had miscues in special teams, but the Falcons hurt themselves less on offense and that was the difference.
Questions will be answered, finally
After finally seeing this team — fully back together after last year’s turnbacks — playing a quality opponent in a difficult environment, it seems most of what was assumed about this team is, in fact, true. The defense figured to be stout. It is. The offense figured to be in for some growing pains with an entirely new offensive line and quarterback Haaziq Daniels seemed like he might be in for some up-and-down play after hinting at that last year. All of that was on display Saturday. The good news for Air Force is that the offense has traditionally found its rhythm during the season. That’s not always true for the defense. If one is going to be a question mark, it’s clear that Air Force is better off when it aligns the way it does right now.