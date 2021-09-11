Making his first career start, junior linebacker TD Blackmon recorded a team-high 11 tackles, including 1.5 tackles for loss. Five of his stops were solo and he had a quarterback hurry.
His performance in the middle next to fellow linebacker Demonte Meeks (nine tackles; two sacks) helped limit Navy to 68 total yards — the second fewest Air Force has ever allowed (66 vs. San Diego in 1956 was the only time an opponent gained fewer yards against Air Force).
One of Blackmon's stops came on a touchdown-saving tackle against Navy quarterback Xavier Arline. Navy kicked a field goal on the drive for its only points, but Blackmon stymied the Midshipmen's best shot at a touchdown.
“It was nice to be out there, finally getting the start,” Blackmon said. “It was a very special day, 9/11, playing Navy at Navy. It’s a great environment, great win today.”