0
Turnovers for Air Force through its first two games.
1.1
Rushing yards per attempt for Navy (36 yards on 34 carries).
2
Consecutive games that Navy has failed to reach 100 yards rushing against Air Force.
3
Third-down conversions for Air Force (on three tries) on its first scoring drive just before halftime. The Falcons had been 1 of 8 on third downs prior to that point.
8
On Navy’s first eight passing attempts it was sacked three times and threw incomplete on the other five, with each play involving the quarterback hurried out of the pocket by the Air Force pass rush.
9
Three-and-out possessions for Navy in its first 10 chances. The Midshipmen had only one first down at that point, though they then picked up five more on their final drive late in the fourth quarter behind backup quarterback Maasai Maynor.
13
Tackles for Navy linebacker Diego Fagot, matching a career high.
36,997
Attendance on Saturday, the 10th most in Navy-Marine Corps Memorial Stadium history.